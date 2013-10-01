FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Med Crude-Urals stronger, sweets extend losses
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 1, 2013 / 4:39 PM / 4 years ago

Med Crude-Urals stronger, sweets extend losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude differentials
rose on Tuesday as traders cited improving refinery margins,
while light grades extended losses.
    In the Platts window, Litasco bid for 80,000 tonnes of Urals
loading from Novorossiisk Oct. 15-19 up to minus $0.70 per
barrel, some 15 cents stronger than previous price estimates,
where it was met by Glencore. 
    There was no activity in the Urals market in the Baltic on
Tuesday.
    Surgut sold via tender two cargoes from Primorsk 
loading Oct 20-21 and 23-24 at around dated Brent minus
$1.50-$1.60 per barrel and one cargo from Ust-Luga loading Oct
22-23 at dated Brent minus $1.60-$1.70, traders told Reuters.
    The first cargo from Primorsk was placed with Total while
the second went to Glencore, they said. 
    On Monday, Surgut sold two cargoes in the Baltic to trading
house Glencore and one to Litasco. The cargoes were awarded at
dated Brent minus $1.75-$2.00. 
    In other grades, Socar offered 600,000 barrels of Azeri
Light AZR-E for loading Oct. 13-17 down to dated Brent plus
$2.60 per barrel, the lowest level since mid-June. 
    Total showed in Platts window 85,000 tonnes of CPC Blend
CPC-E loading Oct. 11-15 down to dated Brent plus $0.10 cents
per barrel, some 40 cents weaker than the last price estimates.
The grade was last seen at this level on Jul. 15.
    Both offers failed to attract buying interest.

 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.