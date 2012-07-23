FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LME copper falls to a 3-week low on Spanish woes
July 23, 2012

LME copper falls to a 3-week low on Spanish woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - London copper fell more than 1 percent to $7,451.5 a tonne, its lowest in three weeks, after more of Spain’s indebted autonomous regions look set to seek government aid, fanning concerns over the impact of the European debt crisis on demand.

Murcia was on course to be the second Spanish region after Valencia to request help from the central government to keep it afloat, as media reported half a dozen local authorities were ready to do so. (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)

