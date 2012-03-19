FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Shanghai copper drops on China demand worries
#Basic Materials
March 19, 2012 / 3:55 AM / 6 years ago

METALS-Shanghai copper drops on China demand worries

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* China Feb home prices falls for fifth straight month
    * LME copper may retrace to $8,418 - technicals
    * Coming Up: euro zone current account, Jan; 0900 GMT

 (Updates prices)	
    By Rujun Shen	
    SINGAPORE, March 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper fell nearly
1 percent on Monday as indications of a weakening property
market in China added to worries about demand from the top
consumer of the metal.	
    Chinese home prices fell in February from January for a
fifth consecutive month and are expected to continue heading
lower in coming months. 	
    A cooler property market not only depresses demand for base
metals and steel as construction materials, but also dampens
consumption from the home appliances sector, another key
consumer of copper.	
    "Copper prices at $8,500-$8,600 are purely a reflection of
market liquidity but not real consumption," said Bonnie Liu, an
analyst at Macquarie in Shanghai. "The credit that the
government has injected into the market since December now
exists largely in the form of copper stocks. We haven't seen any
solid recovery in consumption." 	
    China cut its growth target for 2012 earlier this month, but
its top planning agency has vowed to keep relatively fast growth
as its economic policy priority.  	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $8,502.25 per tonne by 0705 GMT, after falling
0.6 percent in the previous session.	
    The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange closed down 0.8 percent to 60,300 yuan
($9,500) a tonne.	
    Technical analysis suggested that LME copper may retrace to
$8,418 per tonne during the day, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao
said. 	
    	
    Investors are anxiously watching for indications of a robust
pickup in China's copper demand in April, but traders and
analysts said so far signs have been scant.	
    "Supply and demand are both rather sluggish right now," said
a Shanghai-based trader. "People are pinning hopes on demand
recovery in April but I can't see anything yet."	
    Friday's data showed another jump in Shanghai's copper
stockpiles, which rose 2,495 tonnes to a decade-high of 227,276
tonnes by last Thursday. CU-STX-SGH	
    In contrast, LME copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL continued to
slide, down 3,925 tonnes to 263,825 tonnes by March 15, the
lowest since July 2009. The ratio of cancelled warrants to total
stocks stood at 32.93 percent, suggesting a high percentage of
material is to be delivered from the LME warehouses.	
    If the London market continues to tighten while Shanghai's
copper glut does not diminish, traders and smelters may start to
export copper en masse to take advantage of the price difference
between the two markets and high cash premium on London copper
MCU0-3, which shot up $25 last Friday, Macquarie's Liu said.	
    In other metals, oversupply, slower demand and higher costs
have dealt a heavy blow to aluminium producers.	
    United Company RUSAL Plc, the world's top
aluminium producer, reported a 92 percent drop in yearly net
profit while Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) 
 said its fourth-quarter net loss was bigger than
expected.  	
    LME aluminium edged up 0.2 percent to $2,260.75.
Prices have risen nearly 12 percent so far this year, after an
18-percent decline in 2011.	
	
       Base metals prices at 0705 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8502.25     -7.75     -0.09     11.87
  SHFE CU FUT JUN2    60300      -480     -0.79      8.92
  HG COPPER MAY2     386.90     -0.90     -0.23     12.60
  LME Alum          2260.75      3.75     +0.17     11.92
  SHFE AL FUT JUN2    16275        15     +0.09      2.71
  LME Zinc          2077.75     -0.25     -0.01     12.62
  SHFE ZN FUT JUN2    15875      -105     -0.66      7.30
  LME Nickel       19050.00    150.00     +0.79      1.82
  LME Lead          2115.00      7.00     +0.33      3.93
  SHFE PB FUT      15865.00   -150.00     -0.94      3.79
  LME Tin          23381.00    -19.00     -0.08     21.78
  LME/Shanghai arb^    2554
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
 	
    ($1 = 6.3227 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Chris Lewis)

