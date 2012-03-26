FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-London copper extends gains as euro supports
March 26, 2012 / 3:15 AM / in 6 years

METALS-London copper extends gains as euro supports

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* London copper up 0.3 pct after dropping 1.5 pct last week
    * ShFE lead spreads tighten on China demand pickup
    * Euro holds near three-week high
    * Coming up: Germany March IFO business climate; 0800 GMT

 (Updates prices)	
    By Melanie Burton	
    SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - London copper edged up on
Monday as it found some support from a sturdier euro, after
closing down 1.5 percent last week on worries about slowing
growth in top commodity consumer China.	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.3 percent to $8,405.25 a tonne by 0703 GMT, building on a 1
percent gain in the prior session.	
    The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange rose by 0.25 percent to 60,180 yuan ($9,500) a
tonne.	
    London copper fell to a two-week low of $8,262.50 a tonne
last week, after global miner BHP Billiton  said
it saw flattening global demand growth for iron ore in top
commodity consumer China. However, copper prices are still up
more than 10 percent this year.  	
    "Copper was up more than one percent on Friday, we would
also expect a similar performance across other base metals this
week (because) we're seeing a bit of an improvement globally in
the economy," said Matt Fusarelli, analyst at Australia-based
consultancy AME Group. 	
    "There are always going to be some shakes up and down, (but)
we're seeing equity markets improve, and people more comfortable
taking exposure to risky assets like metals."	
    Equity markets had got off to a flying start in 2012, with
gains being driven by improving economic data from the United
States and massive injections of liquidity from major central
banks. But recently the market has come under pressure after
China trimmed its growth target for this year to 7.5 percent.	
    European stocks were set to rise on Monday, on bargain
hunting following last week's sell-off while the euro held near
a three-week high, underpinning sentiment in metals. 	
    A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback
cheaper for holders of other currencies.	
    AME Group has a second-quarter copper price forecast above
$4 a pound ($8,818 a tonne).     	
    Investors increased their net long exposure in the
industrial metal in the week of March 20, with money managers of
U.S. copper futures increasing their long exposure for a second
week, by 2,801 to 17,060 contracts. 	
    	
    EX-CHINA DEMAND	
    Demand for copper outside top consumer China is likely to
have improved since December, with premiums for physical metal
strengthening in Europe and reports of a pickup in spot market
demand, said Macquarie in a research note.	
    "We are cautious on prices in the very short term, with the
loss of Chinese apparent demand at about $8,400 per tonne
unlikely to be totally offset by the improvement coming from ex
China," it said.	
    "That said the downside risk is not too severe, and the
market looks strong for the balance of 2012.   	
    In other metals, there were indications that Chinese demand
for lead was picking up.	
    The ShFE lead forward curve was tightening, with the front
month contract flipping into a premium against the rolling third
month contract on Monday, after the price differential between
ShFE and London prices turned marginally positive for imports
last week.	
    China's consumption of refined lead has risen this month,
industry sources told Reuters last week, because of higher
output of lead-acid batteries, manufacturers of which are the
country's top users of the metal. 	
   PRICES	
                                                              
  Base metals prices at 0704 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8405.25     25.25     +0.30     10.60
  SHFE CU FUT JUN2    60180       150     +0.25      8.71
  HG COPPER MAY2     381.45      0.60     +0.16     11.02
  LME Alum          2182.00      8.00     +0.37      8.02
  SHFE AL FUT JUN2    16235        35     +0.22      2.46
  LME Zinc          2000.00     -5.00     -0.25      8.40
  SHFE ZN FUT JUN2    15490      -160     -1.02      4.70
  LME Nickel       18330.00    155.00     +0.85     -2.03
  LME Lead          1998.00      3.00     +0.15     -1.82
  SHFE PB FUT      15570.00    -30.00     -0.19      1.86
  LME Tin          22300.00     75.00     +0.34     16.15
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1868
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
 
($1 = 6.3078 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Ed Davies)

