METALS-Copper rises after China data, Shanghai shut
April 2, 2012 / 1:35 AM / in 6 years

METALS-Copper rises after China data, Shanghai shut

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 2 (Reuters) - London copper futures opened
higher on Monday, the first trading day of the second quarter,
spurred by upbeat Chinese manufacturing data that helped calm
fears about a sharp slowdown in the world's top copper consumer.	
        
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
climbed 1 percent to $8,526 a tonne by 0117 GMT, rising for a
second session and after an 11 percent gain in the first
quarter.    	
    * Thin trading volumes may exaggerate price movements during
the day, with Shanghai markets closed from Monday to Wednesday
for a public holiday.	
    * China's big factories were surprisingly busy in March as a
stream of new orders lifted activity to an 11-month high,
according to the government's official Purchasing Managers'
Index for March released on Sunday.	
    * The official PMI that highlights large factories jumped to
53.1 in March from February's 51, comfortably beating forecasts
of 50.5.	
    * But any optimism from the official data is likely to be
tempered by the results of a separate private survey that showed
smaller manufacturers struggled last month, suggesting that the
economy is still losing steam. 	
    * China's cooling economic growth will cap gains in
commodity prices and temper the roaring earnings performance of
mining companies, analysts and industry players say. But easier
credit and fresh spending on infrastructure will likely drive a
strong medium-term outlook. 	
    * Also supportive of copper prices, U.S. consumer spending
increased by the most in seven months in February as households
shook off a rise in gasoline prices, leading economists to raise
forecasts for first-quarter growth.    	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       	
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * The safe-haven yen eased on Monday, while commodity
currencies like the Australian dollar jumped after surprisingly
strong Chinese factory activity data eased fears about a hard
landing in the world's second biggest economy. 	
    * U.S. stocks closed their strongest quarter in more than
two years on a positive note on Friday, led by recently
underperforming sectors, including energy and health care. 	
    * U.S. crude futures rose on Monday, extending gains from
the previous session, as ongoing tensions in the Middle East
fanned fears of a supply disruption from the key oil-producing
region.    
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)    
    0753  Germany   Markit/BME Mfg PMI     Mar     	
    0758  EZ        Markit Mfg PMI         Mar      	
    1400  U.S.      ISM Manufacturing PMI  Mar      	
    1400  U.S.      Construction spending  Feb     	
         	
  
 	
	
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)

