METALS-Copper slips after rally, losses capped
#Basic Materials
April 3, 2012 / 1:25 AM / 6 years ago

METALS-Copper slips after rally, losses capped

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - Copper pulled back early on
Tuesday in Asia after rising more than 2 percent in the previous
session, its biggest single-day gain since February, as upbeat
manufacturing data in the United States and China eased worries
about the outlook for demand.	
    
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
slipped 0.3 percent to $8,614.25 a tonne by 0105 GMT, its first
loss in four sessions.	
    * Trading volume was a lean 226 lots on LME Select, with
Chinese financial markets shut for a three-day public holiday
through Wednesday, making it difficult for copper to stretch
Monday's gains. Shanghai reopens on Thursday.	
    * The Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S.
factory activity rose to 53.4 in March from 52.4 in February,
topping economists' expectations and adding to optimism spurred
by data showing Chinese manufacturing activity at an 11-month
high. 	
    * Upbeat U.S. and Chinese manufacturing numbers helped
counter data in the euro zone where factory activity shrank for
an eighth straight month, underscoring the uneven pace of global
economic growth.	
    * Copper's modest losses on Tuesday suggest investors are
ready to bid up prices again, given a brighter economic outlook
and still tight global supplies. Copper has gained more than 13
percent so far this year.	
    * The LME cash-to-three month spread MCU0-3 has been in
backwardation since early March, meaning prices for nearby
delivery are higher than for further forward months, with cash
copper at a $21 premium over three-month material on Monday. The
backwardation narrows but extends through May-June, pointing to
tightness in immediate supplies.     	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       	
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Dreary euro zone manufacturing and jobs data kept a leash
on the euro in Asia on Tuesday, while the yen held firm as
investors cut back on short positions amassed in recent weeks.
 	
    * U.S. stocks started the second quarter with a bang on
Monday, with the S&P 500 climbing to a fresh four-year high as
manufacturing data from the United States and China helped
support the outlook for economic growth. 	
    * U.S. crude futures held near $105 a barrel on Tuesday,
after gaining sharply in the previous session on
better-than-expected manufacturing data from the U.S. and China,
the world's two largest oil consumers.    	
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
    1145  U.S. ICSC weekly chain stores             
 	
    1255  U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 
    1345  ISM-New York releases March index of regional business	
          activity for March	
    1400  U.S. February durable goods orders	
    1830  U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner speaks in Washington 
        	
  Base metals prices at 0105 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8614.25    -25.75     -0.30     13.35
 
  HG COPPER MAY2     391.70     -0.40     -0.10     14.00
  LME Alum          2128.50     -1.50     -0.07      5.37
  LME Zinc          2004.25     -3.75     -0.19      8.63
  LME Nickel       18234.00      9.00     +0.05     -2.54
  LME Lead          2060.00      0.00     +0.00      1.23
 
  LME Tin          23250.00      0.00     +0.00     21.09
     	
	
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)

