METALS-Copper nears 2012 peak, mood upbeat

* Copper overcomes losses to trade higher, spurred by data * Copper rise seen overdone, may fall when China returns-ANZ * Coming Up: U.S. durable goods orders; 1400 GMT (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - Copper rose to its highest level in nearly two months on Tuesday, coming close to its 2012 peak and adding to sharp gains in the previous session, as upbeat manufacturing data in the United States and China revived appetite for risk assets. Copper rose more than 2 percent on Monday, its biggest single-day gain since February, after data showed manufacturing activity in top consumer China at an 11-month high and a factory index in the U.S. beat expectations. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.4 percent to $8,678 a tonne by 0726 GMT, erasing early losses to extend its winning streak to a fourth session. Copper hit a session high of $8,702.75, not too far off this year's peak of $8,765 reached in early February. But some analysts say the industrial metal may have outpaced its fundamentals, and could give up some gains when the Chinese return to the market on Thursday. China's financial markets are shut from Monday to Wednesday for a public holiday. "The market's on the rise after positive data out of the U.S. and China, but it's probably risen farther than perhaps it should," said Nick Trevethan, senior commodities strategist at Australia and New Zealand Bank. "The absence of Chinese players who would otherwise moderate these gains means prices have gone a bit too far to the upside," he said, adding LME copper may fall between $150 to $200 a tonne when China returns. Prices need to drop at least 5 percent to encourage more buying, said Dominic Schnider, executive director for wealth management research at UBS. Despite the largely encouraging U.S. and China data, Schnider said it may be too early to say both the U.S. and Chinese economies have turned the corner. "The Chinese PMI data is so volatile so I would be rather cautious and U.S. construction spending, which is a real, hard number compared to ISM, remains weak," he said. The U.S. ISM data also showed some hints of weakness. The indices for new orders and exports slipped, while inventories rose, pointing to softening demand. Upbeat U.S. and Chinese manufacturing numbers helped counter data in the euro zone where factory activity shrank for an eighth straight month, underscoring the uneven pace of global economic growth. Copper has gained more than 14 percent so far this year, but had held a fairly narrow range for the past two months. Tightness in nearby supply has also supported copper. The LME cash-to-three month spread MCU0-3 has been in backwardation since early March, meaning prices for nearby delivery are higher than for further forward months, with cash copper at a $21 premium over three-month material on Monday. The backwardation narrows but extends through May-June, pointing to tightness in immediate supplies. Base metals prices at 0726 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8678.00 38.00 +0.44 14.18 HG COPPER MAY2 394.40 2.30 +0.59 14.78 LME Alum 2132.50 2.50 +0.12 5.57 LME Zinc 2013.00 5.00 +0.25 9.11 LME Nickel 18400.00 175.00 +0.96 -1.66 LME Lead 2066.25 6.25 +0.30 1.54 LME Tin 23200.00 -50.00 -0.22 20.83 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)