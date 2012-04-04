FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper falls as U.S. stimulus hopes fade
#Basic Materials
April 4, 2012 / 1:40 AM / in 6 years

METALS-Copper falls as U.S. stimulus hopes fade

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 4 (Reuters) - Copper fell for a second day
on Wednesday, pulling away from near two-month highs, as waning
hopes for more stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve
cut investors' appetite for risk assets.	
    
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
fell 0.7 percent to $8,557 a tonne by 0119 GMT. Copper rose as
high as $8,702.75 on Tuesday, its loftiest since Feb. 10, on the
back of Monday's encouraging U.S. and Chinese factory data.	
    * Wednesday was the first chance that LME investors were
able to respond to Tuesday's sell-off in commodities and
equities, with the exchange already shut when the minutes of the
Fed meeting were released.	
    * Federal Reserve policymakers have backed away from the
need for another round of monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy
gradually improves. Minutes of the central bank's meeting showed
only two of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee's
10 voting members saw the case for additional monetary stimulus.
 	
    * "This move is just Fed-related. That's what markets do
now. The correlation is one. If everything else sells off,
copper does too," said a Singapore-based trader.	
    * Tuesday's price fall, the first in three days, came after
a further build in LME warehouse copper stockpiles.	
    * Trading volumes on Wednesday were thin with Chinese
markets still shut for a public holiday. Shanghai reopens on
Thursday. 	
    * Indonesia plans to impose a 25 percent export tax on coal
and base metals this year, jumping to 50 percent in 2013, as the
major producer of raw materials looks to boost domestic
investment and take a bigger slice of mining profits.
 	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       	
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * The U.S. dollar held on to hefty gains in Asia on
Wednesday after the market took comments from the Federal
Reserve as lessening the chance of further economic stimulus,
sending Treasury yields sharply higher. 	
    * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating
from four-year highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was
less inclined to provide more economic stimulus. 	
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
    0758  EZ       Markit Services PMI       Mar    
 	
    1145  EZ       ECB rate decision         Apr    	
    1215  U.S      ADP employment report     Mar   	
    1400  U.S.     ISM N-Mfg PMI             Mar    
 	
    1400  U.S.     ISM N-Mfg Bus Act         Mar    
 	
         	
  Base metals prices at 0119 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8557.00    -58.00     -0.67     12.59
 
  HG COPPER MAY2     388.95     -3.05     -0.75     13.20
  LME Alum          2122.25     -2.75     -0.13      5.06
  LME Zinc          2006.00    -14.00     -0.69      8.73
 
  LME Nickel       18150.00   -300.00     -1.63     -2.99
  LME Lead          2055.00    -15.00     -0.72      0.98
  LME Tin          23000.00    -25.00     -0.11     19.79
 	
	
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)

