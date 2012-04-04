METALS-LME copper falls for 2nd day as US stimulus hopes wane

* Loss seen capped as focus turns to mending US economy * Copper stays well above 200-moving day average * Fed less inclined to more stimulus measures * Coming Up: U.S. ADP employment report; 1215 GMT (Adds details, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 4 (Reuters) - London copper fell for a second day on Wednesday, pulling further away from near two-month highs, as fading hopes for more stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve cut investors' appetite for risky assets. A recovering U.S. economy prompted the Fed's softer stance towards another round of quantitative easing, also called QE3, but analysts say the decline in commodity and equity prices could be short-lived as investors shift their focus to a brighter outlook for the world's top economy. "This is just a general readjustment of expectations and if the U.S. economic recovery happens to be more sustainable, prices of riskier assets would go up again," said Thomas Lam, economist at DMG & Partners Securities. And with still two of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee's 10 voting members seeing the case for additional monetary stimulus, Lam said "it didn't mean the Fed slammed the door on QE3." "They're simply saying it will be largely data-dependent." Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.9 percent to $8,537 a tonne by 0707 GMT. Despite the drop, the price remained well above the 200-day moving average of $8,318. "This move is just Fed-related. That's what markets do now. The correlation is one. If everything else sells off, copper does too," said a Singapore-based trader. Chinese markets stayed shut for a public holiday, keeping a lid on volumes. Shanghai reopens on Thursday. There was some copper buying at levels just above $8,500 from a Chinese name despite holidays in China and Hong Kong, a Singapore-based trader said, helping limit losses. Copper rose as high as $8,702.75 on Tuesday, its loftiest since Feb. 10, on encouraging U.S. and Chinese factory data. BIGGER PICTURE There was more evidence of a gradually recovering U.S. economy on Tuesday as data showed new orders for U.S. factory goods bounced back 1.3 percent in February, albeit a tad off market expectations. Analysts expect the momentum to be sustained, seeing a fourth month of solid job growth in the United States in March when the nonfarm payrolls data is released on Friday. Tuesday's price fall came after a further build in LME warehouse copper stockpiles, which hit 260,650 tonnes, the highest level in two weeks, after a sustained decline since last September. But analysts say an improving global economy should eventually boost the demand outlook for industrial metals. "We think the bigger picture with stabilizing growth is more important. Inventories are unlikely to climb much higher. As a result, we think price risks in the sector are skewed to the upside," Credit Suisse said in a note. But a continually backwardated LME cash-to-three month copper spread MCU0-3, with the cash premium rising slightly to $22.50 from $20 late last week, still points to tightness in nearby supplies. There was little market reaction to Indonesia's plans to impose a 25 percent export tax on base metals as well as coal this year, hoping to boost domestic investment and take a bigger slice of mining profits. Jakarta said on Wednesday the tax is meant to curb a production boom as miners are trying to overexploit resources before a 2014 law that will require raw ore to be upgraded. In response, Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold, which runs the huge Grasberg copper and gold mine on Papua island, said it is confident the Indonesian government will honour a contract of work signed with the miner. Aluminium outperformed other base metals, dropping a modest 0.6 percent to $2,112.75, supported by a rise in U.S. car sales last month. Base metals prices at 0707 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8537.00 -78.00 -0.91 12.33 HG COPPER MAY2 387.90 -4.00 -1.02 12.89 LME Alum 2112.75 -12.25 -0.58 4.59 LME Zinc 2000.00 -20.00 -0.99 8.40 LME Nickel 17975.00 -475.00 -2.57 -3.93 LME Lead 2045.25 -24.75 -1.20 0.50 LME Tin 22800.00 -225.00 -0.98 18.75 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)