FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-METALS-Shanghai copper dips on U.S. payrolls data, China inflation
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 9, 2012 / 1:50 AM / in 6 years

REFILE-METALS-Shanghai copper dips on U.S. payrolls data, China inflation

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Refiles to fix headline)	
    SHANGHAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper fell 0.8
percent on Monday after data showed a much slower pace in U.S.
jobs creation and inflation in China rising faster than
expected, dimming the global outlook for copper demand.	
	
                   	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * The most active July copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell to 59,980 yuan ($9,500) per tonne
by 0142 GMT, after falling 0.7 percent on Friday.	
    * China's March Consumer Price Index, which measures
inflation, rose more than expected, inching up 0.2 percent from
the previous month and 3.6 percent from the year before.
 	
    * China's March Producer Price Index fell 0.3 percent from a
year ago, more than the expected 0.2 percent fall.      	
    * U.S. employers hired far fewer workers in March than in
previous months, keeping the door open for the Federal Reserve
to provide more monetary support for a still sluggish economy.
 	
    * Romania has backed out of a deal to sell its biggest
copper mine to Canada's Roman Copper Corp, its economy minister
said on Saturday, further delaying the country's long-awaited
privatisation programme. 	
    * The London Metal Exchange is closed for the Easter Holiday
until Tuesday.	
     	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Asian shares fell on Monday as a sharp slowdown in U.S.
jobs growth raised concerns about the strength of the world's
largest economy, making investors cautious ahead of more U.S.
data and earnings as well as figures from China due this week.
 	
    * The dollar hit a one-month low versus the yen on Monday,
extending losses after last week's lower-than-expected U.S. jobs
figures bolstered views the Federal Reserve could yet adopt more
monetary easing to support the economy. 	
             	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT):	
0130  China     PPI                               Mar 
 	
0130  China     CPI                               Mar 
 	
1230 Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing index      Feb 	
1400 E.S. employment trend index                  March 	
2315 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks	
 	
                                                              
  Base metals prices at 0142 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  SHFE CU FUT JUL2    59980      -460     -0.76      8.35
  SHFE AL FUT JUL2    16245       -30     -0.18      2.56
  HG COPPER MAY2     378.00     -1.55     -0.41     10.01
  SHFE ZN FUT JUL2    15600       -70     -0.45      5.44
  SHFE PB FUT         15630       -50     -0.32      2.22
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
 ($1 = 6.3153 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Sugita Katyal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.