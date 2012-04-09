REFILE-METALS-Shanghai copper dips on U.S. payrolls data, China inflation

(Refiles to fix headline) SHANGHAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper fell 0.8 percent on Monday after data showed a much slower pace in U.S. jobs creation and inflation in China rising faster than expected, dimming the global outlook for copper demand. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to 59,980 yuan ($9,500) per tonne by 0142 GMT, after falling 0.7 percent on Friday. * China's March Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation, rose more than expected, inching up 0.2 percent from the previous month and 3.6 percent from the year before. * China's March Producer Price Index fell 0.3 percent from a year ago, more than the expected 0.2 percent fall. * U.S. employers hired far fewer workers in March than in previous months, keeping the door open for the Federal Reserve to provide more monetary support for a still sluggish economy. * Romania has backed out of a deal to sell its biggest copper mine to Canada's Roman Copper Corp, its economy minister said on Saturday, further delaying the country's long-awaited privatisation programme. * The London Metal Exchange is closed for the Easter Holiday until Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares fell on Monday as a sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs growth raised concerns about the strength of the world's largest economy, making investors cautious ahead of more U.S. data and earnings as well as figures from China due this week. * The dollar hit a one-month low versus the yen on Monday, extending losses after last week's lower-than-expected U.S. jobs figures bolstered views the Federal Reserve could yet adopt more monetary easing to support the economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT): 0130 China PPI Mar 0130 China CPI Mar 1230 Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing index Feb 1400 E.S. employment trend index March 2315 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks Base metals prices at 0142 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg SHFE CU FUT JUL2 59980 -460 -0.76 8.35 SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16245 -30 -0.18 2.56 HG COPPER MAY2 378.00 -1.55 -0.41 10.01 SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15600 -70 -0.45 5.44 SHFE PB FUT 15630 -50 -0.32 2.22 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3153 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Sugita Katyal)