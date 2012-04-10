FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-METALS-Copper falls on cooling Chinese economy
#Basic Materials
April 10, 2012 / 1:50 AM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-METALS-Copper falls on cooling Chinese economy

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects timing of French data)	
    SHANGHAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Copper retreated on Tuesday
as investors digested data showing a rise in China's inflation
rate, while anticipating more figures indicating a slowdown in
the country's import and export numbers due later in the day. 	
    The spate of gloomy Chinese data has been in line with
analysts' view that the world's second-largest economy is
cooling, not crashing, which accounts for the modest losses in
base metals. 	
               	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
fell 0.4 percent to $8,325 tonne by 0121 GMT, after rising 0.1
percent at its previous session last Thursday ahead of the
Easter break.	
    * The most-active February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange inched down 0.02 percent to 59,830 yuan
($9,500) per tonne, after falling 0.1 percent on Monday.	
    * China's imports of most commodities, including crude oil
and copper, are set to slow in March from February, reflecting
weaker economic activity as distortions caused by the Lunar New
Year holiday dissipate, traders and analysts said on Monday.
 	
    * China's annual inflation rate jumped more than expected in
March to 3.6 percent as food prices remained volatile, but
economists believe price pressures will moderate over the rest
of the year, giving Beijing the flexibility to ease monetary
policy to support growth. 	
    *  Most major Wall Street firms expect anemic growth in the
U.S. jobs market and a struggling economic recovery to force the
Federal Reserve to undertake another massive round of monetary
stimulus, a Reuters poll found on Monday. 	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Global stocks and crude oil fell on Monday after data
released last week showed a sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs growth,
raising concerns about the strength of the world's largest
economy. 	
    *  The euro was largely steady against the dollar on Tuesday
as the market awaits China's trade data and an announcement by
the Bank of Japan following a two-day monetary policy meeting. 	
 	
             	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT):	
::    China  Exports yy            Mar          	
::    China  Imports yy            Mar          	
::    China  Trade balance         Mar          	
0645  France Industrial output mm  Mar         	
	
 	
                                                              
  Base metals prices at 0121 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8325.00    -36.00     -0.43      9.54
  SHFE CU FUT JUL2    59830       -10     -0.02      7.55
  LME Alum          2119.75     10.75     +0.51      4.94
  SHFE AL FUT JUL2    16255        10     +0.06      2.62
  HG COPPER MAY2     377.15      5.15     +1.38      9.76
  LME Zinc          2018.50     15.50     +0.77      9.40
  SHFE ZN FUT JUL2    15685        50     +0.32      6.02
  LME Nickel       18201.00   -204.00     -1.11     -2.72
  LME Lead          2056.00     -3.50     -0.17      1.03
  SHFE PB FUT         15650        70     +0.45      2.35
  LME Tin          23100.00    -75.00     -0.32     20.31
  LME/Shanghai arb    1721
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
 	
($1 = 6.3085 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)

