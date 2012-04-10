FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-METALS-Copper slips on slowing Chinese demand
April 10, 2012 / 4:45 AM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-METALS-Copper slips on slowing Chinese demand

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* China March copper imports fell 4.6 pct on month
    * China recorded $5.35 billion trade surplus
    * Investors hope for monetary easing in China, U.S.
    * Coming up: France Industrial output mm  Mar, 0645 GMT

    By Carrie Ho	
    SHANGHAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Copper prices retreated on
Tuesday, pressured by soft Chinese data for March, including
weaker copper import figures and higher inflation in the world's
second-biggest economy.  	
    But losses were limited by the view that China's economic
slowdown was not drastic, with some bright spots such as a
surprise trade surplus in March due partly to stable exports. 	
    Investors were also cheered by hopes that China and the
United States will roll out monetary loosening policies to boost
growth.	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
0.8 percent to $8,291.25 tonne by 0353 GMT, after rising 0.1
percent at its previous session last Thursday ahead of the
Easter break.	
    The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange dipped 0.7 percent to 59,440 yuan ($9,400) per
tonne.	
    China's imports of copper fell 4.6 percent to 462,182 tonnes
in March from 484,569 tonnes in the previous month, data from
the General Administration of Customs showed.   	
    Analysts said this was a reflection of weaker real demand
for the metal and a decrease in copper financing deals in China.	
    This came on the heels of data on Monday showing China's
annual inflation rate jumping more than expected in March to 3.6
percent as food prices remained volatile. 	
    "The macroeconomics of China and other major economies
generally set a pessimistic tone for trading but hopes of a QE3
in the U.S. and more monetary easing in China is helping to keep
prices up," said CITIC Newedge trader Eric Liu. 	
    In the United States, most major Wall Street firms expect
anemic growth in the jobs market and a struggling economic
recovery to force the Federal Reserve to undertake another
massive round of monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll found on
Monday.              	
    Also, helping to moderate investors' pessimism was the view
that China will avoid a hard landing. In fact, customs data also
showed a $5.35 billion trade surplus in March as import growth
eased back from a 13-month peak while exports grew faster than
expected. 	
 	
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0353 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8291.25    -69.75     -0.83      9.10
  SHFE CU FUT JUL2    59440      -400     -0.67      6.85
  LME Alum          2111.00      2.00     +0.09      4.50
  SHFE AL FUT JUL2    16225       -20     -0.12      2.43
  HG COPPER MAY2     375.50      3.50     +0.94      9.28
  LME Zinc          2010.00      7.00     +0.35      8.94
  SHFE ZN FUT JUL2    15610       -25     -0.16      5.51
  LME Nickel       18050.00   -355.00     -1.93     -3.53
  LME Lead          2036.25    -23.25     -1.13      0.06
  SHFE PB FUT         15640        60     +0.39      2.29
  LME Tin          22800.00   -375.00     -1.62     18.75
  LME/Shanghai arb    1831
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month

