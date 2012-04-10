METALS-Copper slips on slowing Chinese demand

* China March copper imports fell 4.6 pct on month * China recorded $5.35 billion trade surplus * Investors hope for monetary easing in China, U.S. (Updates prices, adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Copper prices retreated on Tuesday as softer Chinese data, including weaker imports of the metal and signs of a slowdown in domestic demand, encouraged traders to cut their positions. However, the losses were limited by the view that China's economy was likely on track for a soft landing, with a surprise trade surplus in March suggesting that exports were rising just in time to compensate for a slowdown in domestic demand. Investors were hopeful that China and the United States will roll out monetary loosening policies to boost growth, with any moves by the United States likely to weaken the dollar and in turn lift commodities priced in the greenback. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1 percent to $8,276.75 tonne by 0727 GMT, after rising 0.1 percent in its previous session last Thursday before the Easter break. The most-active February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.8 percent to close at 59,370 yuan ($9,400) per tonne. China's imports of copper fell 4.6 percent to 462,182 tonnes in March from 484,569 tonnes in the previous month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. Analysts said this was a reflection of weaker real demand for the metal and a decrease in copper financing deals in China. This came on the heels of data on Monday showing China's annual inflation rate jumped more than expected in March to 3.6 percent as food prices remained volatile. "Trading in copper has been directionless as investors are pessimistic about the Chinese and U.S. economies but they are also hopeful that this will lead to more monetary easing in both countries," said China Futures Co. analyst Yang Jun. "This explains the slight fall in prices as investors await more decisive trading cues." In the United States, most major Wall Street firms expect anemic growth in the jobs market and a struggling economic recovery to force the Federal Reserve to undertake another massive round of monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll found on Monday. Also, helping to moderate investors' pessimism was the view that China will avoid a hard landing. Customs data also showed a $5.35 billion trade surplus in March as import growth eased back from a 13-month peak while exports grew faster than expected. Base metals prices at 0727 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8276.75 -84.25 -1.01 8.90 SHFE CU FUT JUL2 59370 -470 -0.79 6.72 LME Alum 2111.25 2.25 +0.11 4.52 SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16205 -40 -0.25 2.30 HG COPPER MAY2 374.65 2.65 +0.71 9.04 LME Zinc 2006.75 3.75 +0.19 8.77 SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15595 -40 -0.26 5.41 LME Nickel 18061.00 -344.00 -1.87 -3.47 LME Lead 2042.00 -17.50 -0.85 0.34 SHFE PB FUT 15600 20 +0.13 2.03 LME Tin 22849.00 -326.00 -1.41 19.01 LME/Shanghai arb 1775 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3085 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Ed Davies and Himani Sarkar)