METALS-Copper bounces off $8,000 support, ECB comment boosts
#Basic Materials
April 12, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper bounces off $8,000 support, ECB comment boosts

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 12 (Reuters) - London copper rose above its
technical support at $8,000 on Thursday as prospects of the
European Central Bank buying more bonds helped ease concerns
about Europe's debt crisis.	
    But the market was cautious ahead of an Italian bond auction
and due to uncertainty over the health of major economies, after
recent U.S. data showed a sharp deceleration in jobs growth and
Chinese trade figures indicated a slowdown in domestic demand.	
    China is due to release its first-quarter gross domestic
product growth figures on Friday.	
               	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
ticked up 0.5 percent to $8,081.75 tonne by 0123 GMT, after
inching up slightly on Wednesday.	
    * The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange inched up 0.4 percent to 58,120 yuan
($9,200) per tonne, after falling over 2 percent previously.	
    * The scale of market pressure on Spain is not justified
given the reforms being undertaken by its government and the ECB
still has its bond-buying programme as an option, ECB Executive
Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday. 	
    * Italy's one-year borrowing costs rose for the first time
since November at a sale of short-term bills on Wednesday,
mirroring fresh doubts about weaker euro zone countries and
highlighting market nerves ahead of a major auction of
three-year bonds on Thursday.  	
    * The U.S. economy is not bad enough for the Federal Reserve
to launch another round of monetary stimulus, Atlanta Fed
President Dennis Lockhart said on Wednesday. 	
    * U.S. economic activity kept growing moderately in the late
winter months but rising energy prices were beginning to worry
manufacturers and retailers across the country, the Federal
Reserve said on Wednesday.  	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
    *  Asian shares eased on Thursday while the euro firmed,
reflecting investor caution despite easing concerns about
sovereign funding for troubled euro zone economies Spain and
Italy that helped U.S. and European equities rebound
overnight. 	
    * The safe-haven yen was off multi-week highs versus many
currencies on Thursday as worries about Spain eased after
soothing comments from a European Central Bank official, but an
upcoming Italian bond sale meant markets can't relax completely.
 	
 	
             	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT):	
0900  EZ        Industrial production  yy        	
1230  U.S.      Producer Prices        Mar           	
1230  U.S.      International trade    Mar          	
1230  U.S.      Unemployment claims    Weekly       	
	
                                                              
  Base metals prices at 0123 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8081.75     41.75     +0.52      6.34
  SHFE CU FUT JUL2    58120       250     +0.43      4.48
  LME Alum          2101.00      2.00     +0.10      4.01
  SHFE AL FUT JUL2    16135        40     +0.25      1.86
  HG COPPER MAY2     365.65      1.70     +0.47      6.42
  LME Zinc          2001.50      6.50     +0.33      8.48
  SHFE ZN FUT JUL2    15480       100     +0.65      4.63
  LME Nickel       18100.00      0.00     +0.00     -3.26
  LME Lead          2049.00     -4.00     -0.19      0.69
  SHFE PB FUT         15570       110     +0.71      1.83
  LME Tin          22500.00     75.00     +0.33     17.19
  LME/Shanghai arb    1501
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                              
 ($1 = 6.3081 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Sugita Katyal)

