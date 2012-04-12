FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper gains for 2nd day, euro zone worries ease
April 12, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper gains for 2nd day, euro zone worries ease

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* ECB official says ready to intervene in debt markets
    * Traders cautious ahead of China GDP, Italian debt sale
    * Coming Up: Eurozone industrial output; 0900 GMT

 (Updates prices, adds quotes, details)	
    By Carrie Ho	
    SHANGHAI, April 12 (Reuters) - London copper rose for a
second day on Thursday, pulling away from a three-month low near
$8,000 a tonne, as worries about the debt-ridden euro zone eased
after a European Central Bank official said the bank was ready
to calm debt markets.	
    But caution prevailed and kept gains in check ahead of an
Italian debt sale later in the day and Chinese economic growth
data on Friday that may confirm concerns about a slowdown in the
world's top copper consumer.	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
1 percent to $8,123.25 tonne by 0717 GMT, after falling as low
as $8,018 on Wednesday, its weakest since Jan. 16.	
    The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange inched up 0.7 percent to close at 58,250 yuan
($9,200) per tonne, after sliding more than 2 percent in the
prior session.	
    Base metals followed Asian equities and the euro higher as
concerns about the euro zone debt crisis eased slightly, said Li
Rong, analyst at China Futures Co.	
    ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday
that the bank can intervene in debt markets to help Spain, where
bond yields have shot up to around 6 percent, deemed an
unsustainable borrowing level. 	
    Investors are now awaiting an Italian debt sale that will
show whether concerns over Spain are spreading to other
debt-laden euro zone nations.	
    But the bigger focus for industrial metals ahead could be
China's gross domestic product data. Analysts polled by Reuters
expect China's first-quarter GDP growth to come in at 8.3
percent, the lowest level since the second quarter of 2009.
 	
    "If China's GDP figures are much lower than forecast, we
could see a lot of selling afterwards. But for now, I see copper
trading above $7,800 in London and 57,500 yuan in Shanghai,"
said CIFCO Futures analyst Zhou Jie.	
    Some economists also warned that China's economic slowdown
may persist beyond the first quarter due to the government's
tightening policy toward the property sector -- which
contributes 13 percent of the country's GDP and directly affects
more than 40 industries. 	
    Adding to the gloom, the World Bank on Thursday lowered its
forecast for China's 2012 economic growth to 8.2 percent from
8.4 percent, reinforcing the view that China is set for its
slowest annual growth in a decade. 	
    In the United States, the No. 2 official of the U.S. central
bank said the Federal Reserve's ultra-easy monetary policy is
appropriate given high unemployment and the headwinds facing the
economy.	
    Janet Yellen, the Fed's influential vice chair, said the
central bank has a variety of options were it to engage in
further asset purchases, and that the Fed remains "quite
willing" to take whatever actions are necessary to achieve its
mandate of promoting employment and keeping inflation in check.
 	
    	
                                                              
  Base metals prices at 0717 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8123.25     83.25     +1.04      6.88
  SHFE CU FUT JUL2    58250       380     +0.66      4.71
  LME Alum          2106.00      7.00     +0.33      4.26
  SHFE AL FUT JUL2    16175        80     +0.50      2.11
  HG COPPER MAY2     367.60      3.65     +1.00      6.98
  LME Zinc          2011.50     16.50     +0.83      9.02
  SHFE ZN FUT JUL2    15550       170     +1.11      5.10
  LME Nickel       18150.00     50.00     +0.28     -2.99
  LME Lead          2060.00      7.00     +0.34      1.23
  SHFE PB FUT         15665       205     +1.33      2.45
  LME Tin          22650.00    225.00     +1.00     17.97
  LME/Shanghai arb    1715
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                              
 ($1 = 6.3081 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and
Edmund Klamann)

