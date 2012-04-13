FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-London copper falls after China GDP disappoints
April 13, 2012 / 3:15 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-London copper falls after China GDP disappoints

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* China Q1 GDP slows to near 3-year low of 8.1 pct
    * LME copper eyeing biggest weekly loss in 2 months
    * Coming Up: Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke speaks; 1700 GMT

 (Updates prices, adds quotes, details)	
    By Carrie Ho	
    SHANGHAI, April 13 (Reuters) - London copper fell nearly 1
percent on Friday after data showed China's economy grew at its
weakest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter,
reviving doubts about the outlook for demand from the world's
biggest copper user.	
    But the relatively modest price loss suggests investors were
hoping the slower growth in China, the world's No. 2 economy,
would lead to further monetary easing.	
    China's gross domestic product grew 8.1 percent in
January-March from a year earlier, less than the 8.3 percent
pace that economists in a Reuters poll were hoping for and
signalling that the economy is struggling to escape the grip of
its worst sequential slowdown since the global financial crisis
of 2008/09. 	
    "Metals have reacted mildly to the disappointing China GDP
figures as the result was mostly within the market's
expectations," said Andy Du, director for derivatives at Orient
Futures.	
    "Investors are also hoping that weaker economic growth will
lead to more monetary easing by Beijing."   	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
0.9 percent to $8,149.50 tonne by 0305 GMT. It was down 2.6
percent for the week so far, on track for its biggest weekly
drop since mid-February.	
    LME copper climbed more than 2 percent on Thursday in a
broad-based surge in risk assets premised on expectations that
China's GDP growth will exceed forecasts. 	
    The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange was little changed at 58,230 yuan ($9,200) a
tonne, giving up early gains.	
    Helping support sentiment was an unexpected rise in new
loans by Chinese banks in March. Chinese lenders extended 1.01
trillion yuan ($160.1 billion) worth of new loans, well above
forecasts for 800 billion yuan and a sign of fresh traction in
China's efforts to ease monetary policy and boost credit
creation to support a cooling economy. 	
    	
  Base metals prices at 0305 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8149.50    -70.50     -0.86      7.23
  SHFE CU FUT JUN2    58230       -20     -0.03      5.18
  HG COPPER MAY2     369.00     -3.05     -0.82      7.39
  LME Alum          2103.00     -1.00     -0.05      4.11
  SHFE AL FUT JUL2    16155       -20     -0.12      1.96
  LME Zinc          2023.00    -17.00     -0.83      9.65
  SHFE ZN FUT JUN2    15580        30     +0.19      5.31
  LME Nickel       18482.00   -318.00     -1.69     -1.22
  LME Lead          2065.00    -33.00     -1.57      1.47
  SHFE PB FUT      15720.00     55.00     +0.35      2.85
  LME Tin          22600.00    -55.00     -0.24     17.71
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1845
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
 	
($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)

