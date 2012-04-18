FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper jumps on China shares surge
#Asia
April 18, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper jumps on China shares surge

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Shanghai composite index posts biggest pct rise in more
than 2 mths
    * S.Korea central bank's plan to buy Chinese stocks boosts
    * Japan Exports yy, Mar 2012, 2350 GMT

 (Updates prices, adds quotes, details)	
    By Carrie Ho	
    SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Wednesday, led
by equities shortly after the release of news that South Korea's
central bank will buy $300 million in Chinese stocks over the
next three months.	
    Traders said Shanghai copper rose in tandem with the
Shanghai Composite index and noted short-covering on the ShFE
and LME. 	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
extended gains by 0.4 percent to $8,085.25 a tonne by 0717 GMT,
after rising nearly 0.9 percent in the previous session.	
    The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange gained 2.3 percent to close the session at
57,820 yuan ($9,200) per tonne, after closing 0.3 percent lower
previously.	
    "The rise in equities gave a big boost to Shanghai copper
today, leading to a lot of buying and short-covering on the ShFE
and lifting LME copper," said Orient Futures derivatives
director Andy Du.	
    China shares ended up 2 percent on Wednesday, the biggest
one-day percentage rise in more than two months, led by finance
and property sectors on expectations the government would ease
monetary policy. 	
    ShFE copper, which fell to a low of 56,910 yuan during the
session, shot up over 1,000 yuan to a high of 57,960 yuan in
later trading.  	
    Some traders said a Reuters report that South Korea's
central bank would buy $300 million in Chinese stocks over the
next three months helped lift sentiment. 	
    "The news gave a boost to Chinese equities and lifted
Shanghai copper prices," said a Shanghai-based trader, adding
that it opened a window for arbitrage traders who previously
bought Shanghai and sold on LME the chance to close out their
positions.	
    "It all happened very fast so I think some traders actually
bought LME copper immediately on the South Korean news,
expecting that Shanghai copper prices were going to rise," he
added.	
    Also helping to cheer markets was news that Spain sold a
more-than-planned 3.2 billion euros ($4.21 billion) of 12- and
18-month bills due to good demand from domestic banks. This
eased some concerns about the country's refinancing ability
although yields rose sharply as expected. 	
    A German ZEW survey of analyst and investor confidence
unexpectedly rose in April to its highest level since June 2010,
suggesting Europe's largest economy may be recovering from a
weak spell. 	
    But the world economy is not out of the woods yet even
though global growth is slowly improving as the U.S. recovery
gains traction and dangers from Europe recede, the International
Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. 	
    Risks remain high and the situation is very fragile, it
added.	
    In line with that view was Thomson Reuters GFMS, which sees
copper prices struggling to stay up this year as Europe's debt
crisis and a cooling of the Chinese economy lead to demand
worries. 	
    The metals consultancy downgraded its average price forecast
for the metal to $8,475 from its earlier prediction of $8,525. 	
    In the United States, recent data offered cautionary signals
for an economy that appeared to be gaining traction and
moderated risk appetites. 	
    Output at U.S. factories slipped in March and builders had
started construction on fewer homes. 	
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0717 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8085.25     35.25     +0.44      6.38
  SHFE CU FUT JUL2    57820      1290     +2.28      3.94
  LME Alum          2084.00      8.50     +0.41      3.17
  SHFE AL FUT JUL2    16110        60     +0.37      1.70
  HG COPPER MAY2     365.70      1.00     +0.27      6.43
  LME Zinc          2000.75      8.75     +0.44      8.44
  SHFE ZN FUT JUL2    15535       165     +1.07      5.00
  LME Nickel       17820.00     -5.00     -0.03     -4.76
  LME Lead          2082.75      7.75     +0.37      2.35
  SHFE PB FUT         15735       135     +0.87      2.91
  LME Tin          21451.00   -199.00     -0.92     11.72
  LME/Shanghai arb    1817
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 	
($1 = 6.3015 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford and Chris
Gallagher)

