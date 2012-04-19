FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper guarded ahead of Spanish bond auction
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 19, 2012 / 2:21 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper guarded ahead of Spanish bond auction

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 19 (Reuters) - London copper futures were
little changed on Thursday as caution reigned ahead of a key
bond auction in Spain amid growing worries the euro zone debt
crisis is resurfacing, dimming the outlook for global raw
material demand.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
ticked up $4 to $8,054 a tonne by 0154 GMT, after ending flat on
Wednesday.	
    * The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange shed half a percent to 57,540 yuan
($9,100) a tonne, after gaining more than 2 percent in the
previous session.	
    * Investors are eyeing an auction of two- and 10-year
Spanish bonds later on Thursday. Its 10-year government bond
yield shot above 6 percent earlier this week, raising fears that
the country would not be able to manage its public financing and
would have to turn to a global bailout. 	
    * Data also showed the country's banks continued to battle
sliding house prices and a looming recession. Their bad loans
rose to their highest level since October 1994 in February, to
8.2 percent of their credit portfolios. 	
    * The head of the Internationalm Monetary Fund said member
countries had committed $316 billion toward new IMF resources to
help contain the debt crisis in the euro zone. 	
    * China said it will increase liquidity via open market
operations and cutting banks' required reserves to steer the
economy towards a soft landing, the official Xinhua news agency
quoted an unnamed central bank official as saying.
 	
    * Japan's exports rose in March from a year earlier for the
first time in six months, mainly on the strength of U.S. sales,
but high fuel imports pushed the trade balance back into deficit
and manufacturers remain cautious about business in months
ahead. 	
       	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Asian shares moved in a narrow range on Thursday after the
previous day's rally as investors grew cautious ahead of the
Spanish bond sale. 	
    * Commodity currencies received a shot in the arm on hopes
China will soon ease policy, while the euro looked set to stay
subdued as debt-laden Spain prepares to raise more money in the
bond market. 	
                 	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
    1230  U.S.    Jobless claims          Weekly        
   	
    1400  U.S.    Existing home sales     Mar        
   	
    1430  U.S.    EIA natural gas stocks  Weekly    	
          Spanish bond auctions    	
        	
  Base metals prices at 0154 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8054.00      4.00     +0.05      5.97
  SHFE CU FUT JUL2    57540      -280     -0.48      3.94
  HG COPPER MAY2     363.85      0.75     +0.21      5.89
  LME Alum          2069.00     10.00     +0.49      2.43
  SHFE AL FUT JUL2    16060       -50     -0.31      1.36
  LME Zinc          1997.00      5.00     +0.25      8.24
  SHFE ZN FUT JUL2    15450       -85     -0.55      4.43
  LME Nickel       17775.00    145.00     +0.82     -5.00
  LME Lead          2049.00      4.00     +0.20      0.69
  SHFE PB FUT      15660.00    -75.00     -0.48      2.45
  LME Tin          21000.00      0.00     +0.00      9.38
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1892
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
    	
($1 = 6.3028 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.