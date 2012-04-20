FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper holds ground, investors stay cautious
#Basic Materials
April 20, 2012 / 1:55 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper holds ground, investors stay cautious

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - London copper traded slightly
above $8,000 a tonne on Friday, hovering around its previous
close, as investors waited for more decisive trading cues. 	
    Thursday's successful French and Spanish bond auctions eased
some fears over the eurozone debt crisis, but the positive news
was later offset by soft jobs data out of the United States.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
fell 0.2 percent to $8,036 a tonne by 0123 GMT, after closing
just one dollar lower on Thursday, but is on track to record a
0.6 percent weekly rise.	
    * The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange shed 0.2 percent to 57,560 yuan
($9,100) a tonne, after falling 0.3 percent in the previous
session. It is on track to post a 1.4 percent fall on the week.	
    * France and Spain sold all the bonds they wanted at auction
on Thursday, although for Spain the cost was rising yields,
indicating growing concerns the government will not be able to
tame its deficit. 	
    * The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits for
the first time fell only slightly last week, suggesting that job
growth in April will not improve much after March's
disappointing performance.  	
    * International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said
on Thursday she expects to win a big boost in funding to help
the lender safeguard countries from the euro zone debt crisis
now that Europe had taken significant steps on its own.
 	
    * Germany's leading economic institutes revised their 2012
growth forecasts slightly higher on Thursday, but warned that
the debt crisis still haunting the euro zone remained the
biggest threat to growth in Europe's largest economy.
 	
           	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Asian shares slipped on Friday as disappointing U.S.
economic data stirred doubts about the strength of recovery,
while the yen weakened after the Bank of Japan flagged the
prospect of further monetary easing to support the struggling
economy. 	
    * Against the dollar, the euro emerged from a choppy
overnight session none the worse for wear. It hit a high of
$1.3166 following a successful Spanish bond sale but then
dropped on rumours, later denied, of a possible French rating
downgrade.   	
                     	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
0800  Germany   Ifo business climate    Apr       	
0800  Germany   Ifo current conditions  Apr       	
0800  Germany   Ifo expectations        Apr        	
1200 - G20 Finance ministers, central bankers meet on the
sidelines of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington 	
1930  U.S.      CFTC commitment of traders data 	
 * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       	
, or 	
    	
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0123 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8036.00    -14.00     -0.17      5.74
  SHFE CU FUT JUL2    57560      -110     -0.19      3.47
  LME Alum          2069.00     -4.00     -0.19      2.43
  SHFE AL FUT JUL2    16065       -10     -0.06      1.42
  HG COPPER MAY2     362.60     -0.15     -0.04      5.53
  LME Zinc          1995.00     -5.00     -0.25      8.13
  SHFE ZN FUT JUL2    15450       -20     -0.13      4.43
  LME Nickel       17670.00     70.00     +0.40     -5.56
  LME Lead          2074.75     -5.25     -0.25      1.95
  SHFE PB FUT         15670        -5     -0.03      2.49
  LME Tin          21375.00      0.00     +0.00     11.33
  LME/Shanghai arb    1708
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
($1 = 6.3039 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Richard Pullin)

