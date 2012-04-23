METALS-LME copper falls ahead of China flash PMI

SHANGHAI, April 23 (Reuters) - London copper futures retreated on Monday after climbing nearly 2 percent in the previous session as investors opted for caution ahead of key manufacturing data on top copper consumer China. HSBC is slated to release its preliminary survey of China's manufacturing sector at 0230 GMT. HSBC's version, which focuses on smaller Chinese manufacturing firms had painted a more bearish state of factory activity in China versus the more upbeat official PMI data that centres on large state firms. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.9 percent to $8,117.50 a tonne by 0141 GMT. * LME copper jumped 1.8 percent on Friday, rising along with other risk assets, after a better-than-expected German business sentiment index suggested Europe's largest economy continues to outpace peers and calmed worries about the debt-ravaged euro zone. * The London metal rose 2.5 percent for all of last week, its biggest weekly gain since late February. * The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was nearly flat at 57,790 yuan ($9,200) a tonne. * Leading world economies pledged $430 billion in new funding for the International Monetary Fund, more than doubling its lending power in a bid to protect the global economy from the euro-zone debt crisis. * Spanish 10-year yields topped 6 percent on Friday before retreating after the upbeat German economic data but a break higher was seen likely as investors worried about Madrid's ability to deal with its fiscal problems. * High cash prices for London Metal Exchange copper are spurring Chinese firms to re-export their stocks in bonded warehouses in Shanghai, boosting supplies for nearby delivery at LME warehouses. * Makers of aluminium products in Italy are struggling to obtain metal stored in warehouses owned by banks and commodity traders, and are paying high premiums despite the market being in chronic oversupply, the country's non-ferrous metals body Assomet said. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro retreated from two-week highs against the dollar on Monday, pausing after its best weekly performance since February, while sterling clung on to its newfound market-darling-status in the wake of upbeat UK retail sales data. * Asian shares steadied after the IMF secured new funding to prevent the contagion of the euro zone's debt crisis, with investors turning to Chinese data to gauge the market's resilience to risk. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0230 China HSBC Markit Mfg Flash PMI Apr 0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Apr 0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Apr 0758 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Apr Base metals prices at 0141 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8117.50 -72.50 -0.89 6.81 SHFE CU FUT JUL2 57790 40 +0.07 4.39 HG COPPER MAY2 366.75 -3.05 -0.82 6.74 LME Alum 2075.75 -8.25 -0.40 2.76 SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16100 20 +0.12 1.61 LME Zinc 2013.00 -13.00 -0.64 9.11 SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15530 10 +0.06 4.97 LME Nickel 17770.00 -35.00 -0.20 -5.02 LME Lead 2114.50 -11.00 -0.52 3.91 SHFE PB FUT 15795.00 65.00 +0.41 3.34 LME Tin 21500.00 0.00 +0.00 11.98 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2095 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3085 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Ed Davies)