METALS-Copper falls; China PMI data fails to ease concerns

* Investors stay cautious ahead of euro zone PMI data * HSBC China flash PMI still under 50, at 49.1 but higher than March * Coming up: Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI, Apr; 0758 GMT (Updates prices, adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, April 23 (Reuters) - Copper futures retreated on Monday as data showing a moderate increase in factory activity in top consumer China failed to allay demand concerns, while investors remained cautious ahead of similar data from the euro zone later in the day. The rise in the China HSBC flash Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), suggesting that industrial activity picked up in April from March, was not big enough to trigger buying of risk assets as it stayed under 50, signifying contracting economic activity. HSBC's index, which focuses on smaller Chinese manufacturing firms painted a more bearish state of factory activity in China versus the more upbeat official PMI data that centres on large state firms. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.6 percent to $8,064 a tonne by 0820 GMT. The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed 0.7 percent to close at 57,330 yuan ($9,100) a tonne. Traders said copper futures were weighed by uncertainty over global demand and investors were seeking more definite macroeconomic cues and technical signals. "Copper is still trying to eke out a new technical range, which is why prices have been fluctuating within narrow ranges. There are no clear bearish or bullish trends now. Traders are waiting to see what happens next and are careful about open positions," said a Shanghai-based trader. "Although the Chinese PMI numbers showed the country's industrial activity improving from March, overall sentiment is still cautious as we await more data from the euro zone tonight and while Chinese copper demand remains soft," said Orient Futures derivatives director Andy Du. Prices have also been pressured by high warehouse stockpiles in Shanghai, which Goldman Sachs last week pegged at 620,000 tonnes. But the stock levels may ease slightly as high cash prices for LME copper are spurring re-exports of Shanghai bonded warehouse copper to nearby LME warehouses in a bid to ease backwardation, when the near term contract trades below the expected spot price at the time of maturity. "Although the mood is gloomy today, copper prices won't crash as there is still substantial real demand for the metal, albeit weaker than previous years," said CIFCO analyst Zhou Jie. "We can count on Chinese consumers to restock a little whenever prices fall beyond a technical milestone. Hopes of more monetary loosening by Beijing also prevent too much pessimism in the markets," he added. LME copper surged last week, posting its best weekly performance since February, with most of the gains coming on Friday, when strong first-quarter earnings results in the United States and an unexpected rise in German business sentiment bolstered investors' appetite. Worries about Europe's economic health also eased slightly after leading world economies pledged $430 billion in new funding for the International Monetary Fund, more than doubling its lending power in a bid to protect the global economy. Meanwhile, Shanghai lead continues to outperform other base metals on the ShFE, trading flat where most others have dipped during the session. It had also risen during the two previous weeks where other metals in the complex had fallen. "Lead futures are supported by the fact that prices have fallen very close to its marginal costs of $15,500. Also, available stockpiles in China are quite low, while its main downstream users (the automobiles and e-bikes industries) are doing well," said a Beijing-based trader. Base metals prices at 0750 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8037.00 -153.00 -1.87 5.75 SHFE CU FUT JUL2 57330 -420 -0.73 3.06 LME Alum 2062.75 -21.25 -1.02 2.12 SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16090 10 +0.06 1.58 HG COPPER MAY2 362.75 -7.05 -1.91 5.57 LME Zinc 2000.50 -25.50 -1.26 8.43 SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15480 -40 -0.26 4.63 LME Nickel 17700.00 -105.00 -0.59 -5.40 LME Lead 2086.50 -39.00 -1.83 2.53 SHFE PB FUT 15730 0 +0.00 2.88 LME Tin 21250.00 -250.00 -1.16 10.68 LME/Shanghai arb 2001 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3085 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy and Ramya Venugopal)