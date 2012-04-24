FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper rises on arb trades, short-covering
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
#Basic Materials
April 24, 2012 / 2:20 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper rises on arb trades, short-covering

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 24 (Reuters) - London copper rose as
arbitrage traders took advantage of a price fall in the previous
session that helped narrow its premium over Shanghai copper. 	
    Market participants noted Shanghai copper prices stayed firm
because they were cushioned on short-covering by investors who
oversold the day before.	
    "Those who shorted Shanghai copper on Monday on an
expectation of worse news out of the euro zone realised that the
market today was not as weak as they imagined," said China
Futures Co. analyst Yang Jun. 	
   	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
rose 0.2 percent to $8,060.50 a tonne by 0132 GMT, after falling
1.8 percent on Monday.	
    * The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange lifted 0.3 percent at 57,490
yuan($9,100) a tonne, after falling 0.7 percent in the previous
session.  	
    * London copper's premium over shanghai copper, taking into
account VAT at 17 percent, fell to just over 1,700 yuan before
Shanghai's open on Tuesday, from under 2,300 yuan at Shanghai's
close on Monday.	
    * Some limited restocking by Chinese copper users may be
supporting prices. Increased domestic production drove implied
consumption for refined copper in China, the world's top
consumer of the metal, up 1 percent in March from a month
earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official
customs data released on Monday. 	
     * Commodities prices remained under pressure from troubles
in the euro zone. The region's business slump deepened at a far
faster pace than expected in April, suggesting the economy will
stay in  recession at least until the second half of the year.
 	
    * Weak demand from crisis-stricken euro zone countries is
hurting the recovery of Europe's largest economy, Germany, the
Bundesbank said on Monday. Germany's economy shrank 0.2 percent
in the fourth quarter, but many economists expect it to steady
in the first quarter. 	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   	
, or 	
               	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Asian shares stablised after falling in early trading on
Tuesday. But they remain under pressure from political
uncertainty and disappointing data in Europe, which raised fears
the euro zone could struggle to push through austerity measures
and may stay in recession until late in the year.
 	
    * The euro struggled to make much headway in Asia on
Tuesday, having suffered a setback overnight on renewed worries
about Europe's economic health and ahead of a bond sale in the
Netherlands. 	
                         	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
1145  U.S.      ICSC chain stores yy        Weekly  
  	
1300  U.S.      CaseShiller 20 mm nsa       Feb     
 	
1300  U.S.      CaseShiller 20 yy           Feb     
  	
1400  U.S.      New home sales chg mm       Mar     
  	
1400  U.S.      New home sales-units mm     Mar     
 	
1400  U.S.      Consumer confidence         Apr     
  	
	
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0132 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8060.50     15.50     +0.19      6.06
  SHFE CU FUT JUL2    57490       160     +0.28      3.34
  LME Alum          2066.00      8.00     +0.39      2.28
  SHFE AL FUT JUL2    16080       -10     -0.06      1.52
  HG COPPER MAY2     364.10      1.50     +0.41      5.97
  LME Zinc          2000.00     12.00     +0.60      8.40
  SHFE ZN FUT JUL2    15470       -10     -0.06      4.56
  LME Nickel       17620.00     70.00     +0.40     -5.83
  LME Lead          2072.75      6.75     +0.33      1.86
  SHFE PB FUT         15730         0     +0.00      2.88
  LME Tin          21245.00      0.00     +0.00     10.65
  LME/Shanghai arb    2017
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 	
($1 = 6.3088 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Eric Meijer)

