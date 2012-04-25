FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper slips ahead of Fed; China demand weighs
#Basic Materials
April 25, 2012 / 4:21 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper slips ahead of Fed; China demand weighs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* China demand growth sluggish; seen to weigh on prices
    * Shanghai front-to-three-month spread in small
backwardation
    * Shanghai copper may drop to 56,940 yuan/T
    * Coming up: U.S. FOMC rate decision; 1630 GMT

 (Adds details, comments; updates prices)	
    By Rujun Shen	
    SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - London copper edged lower on
Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting, while soft copper demand growth in top consumer
China weighed on prices.	
    Investors are eager to hear from the Fed for clues on the
prospects of further monetary easing, although analysts expect
the U.S. central bank to be a bit more upbeat on the economy and
put policy change on hold for now. 	
    Copper prices may remain pressured in the short term as
China's sluggish copper demand growth fails to boost sentiment,
said analysts and traders.	
    "Demand has improved, but only mildly," said Judy Zhu, an
analyst at Standard Chartered in Shanghai.	
    "Buyers on the domestic market have little interest in
stockpiling at the current price level, which they think do not
reflect the real demand picture."	
    Zhu said prices would need to fall at least below $8,000 to
attract buyers.	
    April and May are the peak season for China's copper
consumption, and set the tone for copper demand through the
year, she added.	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged down 0.4 percent to $8,118.50 per tonne by 0701 GMT, after
rising more than 1 percent in the previous session.	
    The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange closed nearly flat at 57,590 yuan ($9,100) per
tonne.	
    	
	
    High copper imports to China and dwindling LME copper stocks
in recent months have led to upbeat expectations about China's
copper demand, especially from outside China, at a time when the
world's second-largest economy is seen to have gone through the
worst. 	
    "With China beginning to show signs of reacceleration and
the U.S. beginning to show signs of a slowdown, we expect market
leadership to shift back to the base metals complex from oil, as
base metals are more levered to Chinese growth," said Goldman
Sachs analysts in a research note.	
    But traders and analysts in China are less sanguine.	
    "People outside China only look at the imports headline
number, but most of such imports were for financing purposes and
not consumption, which is not sustainable," said a trader based
in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang.	
    LME copper stocks fell 1,975 tonnes to 256,875 tonnes on
Tuesday, the lowest since the end of March. The ratio of
canceled warrants to total stocks stood at 39.38 percent, off an
eight-year high of 40 percent a day earlier. <0#MCUSTX-LOC>	
    China's refined copper imports in the first three months of
the year jumped 77 percent to 1,056,978 tonnes, the customs data
showed. 	
    But the front-to-three month spread in Shanghai showed a
small backwardation of 50 yuan, suggesting some degree of
tightness in the physical market.	
    	
   Base metals prices at 0701 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8118.50    -31.50     -0.39      6.82
  SHFE CU FUT JUL2    57590       -10     -0.02      4.03
  HG COPPER MAY2     366.90     -0.30     -0.10      6.78
  LME Alum          2082.00     -3.00     -0.14      3.07
  SHFE AL FUT JUL2    16145        00     +0.00      1.89
  LME Zinc          2001.00     -1.00     -0.05      8.46
  SHFE ZN FUT JUL2    15500        20     +0.13      4.77
  LME Nickel       17512.00    102.00     +0.59     -6.40
  LME Lead          2073.00      1.00     +0.05      1.87
  SHFE PB FUT      15720.00    -25.00     -0.16      2.85
  LME Tin          21500.00   -175.00     -0.81     11.98
  LME/Shanghai arb^    2292
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
  
($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Chris Gallagher)

