METALS-London copper off two-week high; Shanghai up
#Basic Materials
April 26, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-London copper off two-week high; Shanghai up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - London copper edged lower on
Thursday, paring some gains from the previous session after the
U.S. Federal Reserve's brighter economic outlook sent prices to
a two-week high, while Shanghai opened firmer.	
        
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
dropped 0.3 percent to $8,179.50 a tonne by 0122 GMT, reversing
gains from the previous session.	
    * The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange inched up half a percent to 57,850
yuan ($9,200) a tonne.	
    * The U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the
central bank would not hesitate to launch another round of bond
purchases if the economy were to weaken. 	
    * While the Fed acknowledged mild improvement in the
economy, demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods tumbled
by the most in three years in March and businesses cut back on
spending plans.  	
    * Economists at most major Wall Street firms believe there
is less then 30 percent chance that the Fed will undertake
another massive round of monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll
showed. 	
    * LME copper stocks declined 475 tonnes to 256,400 tonnes,
the lowest since the end of March, and the ratio of canceled
warrants -- material earmarked for delivery -- to total stocks
rose to an eight-year high of 42.19 percent, suggesting a tight
spot market. 	
    * The premium in cash copper to three-month prices on the
LME MCU0-3 rose to $108, not far away from $114 hit last week
-- its highest since August 2008. 	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       	
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, with Apple's surge
giving the Nasdaq its biggest gain of the year, while the Fed
chairman reassured markets that the central bank would do more
if necessary to lift the economy. 	
    * The U.S. dollar floundered at three-week lows against a
basket of major currencies on Thursday, having fallen prey to
the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on policy. 	
            
    DATA/EVENTS    	
 0900 EZ     Business climate       Apr                   
 0900 EZ     Economic sentiment     Apr                   
 1230 U.S.   Jobless claims         Weekly            
 2330 Japan  CPI, core nationwide   Mar                  
 2350 Japan  Industrial output prelim mm Mar             
 2000 U.S.   Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner speaks
     
   PRICES    
 	
 Base metals prices at 0122 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8179.50    -25.50     -0.31      7.63
  SHFE CU FUT JUL2    57850       260     +0.45      4.50
  HG COPPER MAY2     369.65     -0.30     -0.09      7.58
  LME Alum          2075.75      0.75     +0.04      2.76
  SHFE AL FUT JUL2    16145        00     +0.00      1.89
  LME Zinc          2005.50      0.00     +0.00      8.70
  SHFE ZN FUT JUL2    15520        20     +0.13      4.90
  LME Nickel       17685.00     80.00     +0.45     -5.48
  LME Lead          2085.00     -6.00     -0.29      2.46
  SHFE PB FUT      15770.00     50.00     +0.32      3.17
  LME Tin          21925.00      0.00     +0.00     14.19
  LME/Shanghai arb^    2477
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
 	
($1 = 6.3041 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)

