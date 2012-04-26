METALS-London copper off two-week high; Shanghai up

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - London copper edged lower on Thursday, paring some gains from the previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve's brighter economic outlook sent prices to a two-week high, while Shanghai opened firmer. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.3 percent to $8,179.50 a tonne by 0122 GMT, reversing gains from the previous session. * The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up half a percent to 57,850 yuan ($9,200) a tonne. * The U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank would not hesitate to launch another round of bond purchases if the economy were to weaken. * While the Fed acknowledged mild improvement in the economy, demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods tumbled by the most in three years in March and businesses cut back on spending plans. * Economists at most major Wall Street firms believe there is less then 30 percent chance that the Fed will undertake another massive round of monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll showed. * LME copper stocks declined 475 tonnes to 256,400 tonnes, the lowest since the end of March, and the ratio of canceled warrants -- material earmarked for delivery -- to total stocks rose to an eight-year high of 42.19 percent, suggesting a tight spot market. * The premium in cash copper to three-month prices on the LME MCU0-3 rose to $108, not far away from $114 hit last week -- its highest since August 2008. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, with Apple's surge giving the Nasdaq its biggest gain of the year, while the Fed chairman reassured markets that the central bank would do more if necessary to lift the economy. * The U.S. dollar floundered at three-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, having fallen prey to the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on policy. DATA/EVENTS 0900 EZ Business climate Apr 0900 EZ Economic sentiment Apr 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide Mar 2350 Japan Industrial output prelim mm Mar 2000 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner speaks PRICES Base metals prices at 0122 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8179.50 -25.50 -0.31 7.63 SHFE CU FUT JUL2 57850 260 +0.45 4.50 HG COPPER MAY2 369.65 -0.30 -0.09 7.58 LME Alum 2075.75 0.75 +0.04 2.76 SHFE AL FUT JUL2 16145 00 +0.00 1.89 LME Zinc 2005.50 0.00 +0.00 8.70 SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15520 20 +0.13 4.90 LME Nickel 17685.00 80.00 +0.45 -5.48 LME Lead 2085.00 -6.00 -0.29 2.46 SHFE PB FUT 15770.00 50.00 +0.32 3.17 LME Tin 21925.00 0.00 +0.00 14.19 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2477 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3041 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)