METALS-LME copper snaps 3-day rise after Spain downgrade
April 27, 2012 / 2:51 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-LME copper snaps 3-day rise after Spain downgrade

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 27 (Reuters) - London copper futures dropped
half a percent on Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak
after Spain's credit rating downgrade renewed worries about the
debt-laden euro zone, trimming appetite for riskier assets.	
    Copper is heading for its second monthly loss as a shaky
global economy, including slower growth in top copper user
China, weighed on prices that have fallen more than 5 percent
from this year's highs. 	
              	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
slipped $40 to $8,282 a tonne by 0233 GMT, after rising to a
two-week high of $8,341 on Thursday.	
    * Copper is down nearly 2 percent so far this month, and has
dropped 5.5 percent since hitting this year's peak of $8,765 in
February.	
    * The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.2 percent to 58,360 yuan
($9,300) a tonne, catching up with LME gains in the prior
session.  	
    * Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating on Spain to
BBB-plus from A, citing its expectation that the government's
budget deficit will deteriorate even more than previously
thought due to a contracting economy. 	
    * The number of Americans lining up for new jobless benefits
fell slightly last week but remained above levels posted earlier
this year, suggesting improvement in the U.S. labor market is
stalling. 	
    * Euro zone economic sentiment fell more than expected in
April, wiping out gains made in the first two months of 2012 and
signalling that economic recovery in the second half of the year
may be more muted than forecast. 	
    * Earnings from some of Europe's top banks showed the scars
of the euro zone crisis on Thursday, with big losses on Spanish
property and fragile economic recovery likely to dampen an early
investment banking rebound. 	
     * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   	
, or 	
               	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Asian shares inched up on Friday, tracking firmer U.S.
stocks, but concerns over the health of European banks weighed
on investor risk appetite after S&P's downgrade of Spain's
rating. 	
    * The dollar gained against the euro, which suffered a
drubbing on Friday after S&P hit Spain with a two-notch credit
rating downgrade. 	
                         	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
    0330  Japan  BOJ rate decision                 	
    0500  Japan  Construction orders yy  Mar       	
    1230  U.S.   GDP, advance            Q1            	
    1355  U.S.   U.Mich sentiment, final  Apr     	
    1930  U.S.   CFTC commitment of traders data    	
    	
  Base metals prices at 0233 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8282.00    -40.00     -0.48      8.97
  SHFE CU FUT AUG2    58360       100     +0.17      5.42
  HG COPPER MAY2     375.25     -1.45     -0.38      9.21
  LME Alum          2086.00      0.00     +0.00      3.27
  SHFE AL FUT AUG2    16185       -05     -0.03      2.15
  LME Zinc          2021.00    -14.00     -0.69      9.54
  SHFE ZN FUT JUL2    15590       -05     -0.03      5.37
  LME Nickel       18155.00    -45.00     -0.25     -2.97
  LME Lead          2111.00    -13.00     -0.61      3.73
  SHFE PB FUT      15755.00    -60.00     -0.38      3.07
  LME Tin          22300.00    -10.00     -0.04     16.15
  LME/Shanghai arb^    2717
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
 ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and
Himani Sarkar)

