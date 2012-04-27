METALS-LME copper snaps 3-day rise after Spain downgrade

SHANGHAI, April 27 (Reuters) - London copper futures dropped half a percent on Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak after Spain's credit rating downgrade renewed worries about the debt-laden euro zone, trimming appetite for riskier assets. Copper is heading for its second monthly loss as a shaky global economy, including slower growth in top copper user China, weighed on prices that have fallen more than 5 percent from this year's highs. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped $40 to $8,282 a tonne by 0233 GMT, after rising to a two-week high of $8,341 on Thursday. * Copper is down nearly 2 percent so far this month, and has dropped 5.5 percent since hitting this year's peak of $8,765 in February. * The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.2 percent to 58,360 yuan ($9,300) a tonne, catching up with LME gains in the prior session. * Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating on Spain to BBB-plus from A, citing its expectation that the government's budget deficit will deteriorate even more than previously thought due to a contracting economy. * The number of Americans lining up for new jobless benefits fell slightly last week but remained above levels posted earlier this year, suggesting improvement in the U.S. labor market is stalling. * Euro zone economic sentiment fell more than expected in April, wiping out gains made in the first two months of 2012 and signalling that economic recovery in the second half of the year may be more muted than forecast. * Earnings from some of Europe's top banks showed the scars of the euro zone crisis on Thursday, with big losses on Spanish property and fragile economic recovery likely to dampen an early investment banking rebound. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares inched up on Friday, tracking firmer U.S. stocks, but concerns over the health of European banks weighed on investor risk appetite after S&P's downgrade of Spain's rating. * The dollar gained against the euro, which suffered a drubbing on Friday after S&P hit Spain with a two-notch credit rating downgrade. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0330 Japan BOJ rate decision 0500 Japan Construction orders yy Mar 1230 U.S. GDP, advance Q1 1355 U.S. U.Mich sentiment, final Apr 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Base metals prices at 0233 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8282.00 -40.00 -0.48 8.97 SHFE CU FUT AUG2 58360 100 +0.17 5.42 HG COPPER MAY2 375.25 -1.45 -0.38 9.21 LME Alum 2086.00 0.00 +0.00 3.27 SHFE AL FUT AUG2 16185 -05 -0.03 2.15 LME Zinc 2021.00 -14.00 -0.69 9.54 SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15590 -05 -0.03 5.37 LME Nickel 18155.00 -45.00 -0.25 -2.97 LME Lead 2111.00 -13.00 -0.61 3.73 SHFE PB FUT 15755.00 -60.00 -0.38 3.07 LME Tin 22300.00 -10.00 -0.04 16.15 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2717 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Himani Sarkar)