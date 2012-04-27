METALS-LME copper hits 3-week top, extends gains to 4th day

* LME copper stockpiles at lowest since Nov 2008

By Carrie Ho

SHANGHAI, April 27 (Reuters) - London copper rose to its highest in three weeks on Friday, extending its winning streak to a fourth straight session, as declining stockpiles suggested demand for the industrial metal may be picking up.

Copper reversed early losses fueled by a downgrade of Spain’s credit rating, as data showed metal stockpiles in London warehouses dropped to their lowest in more than three years.

But copper is still heading for its second monthly loss as a shaky global economy, including slower growth in top copper user China, weighed on prices that have dropped around 5 percent from this year’s high of $8,765 struck in February.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as high as $8,353 a tonne, a level last seen on April 5. By 0900 GMT, it was up $18 at $8,340 a tonne.

The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.3 percent to close at 58,460 yuan ($9,300) a tonne.

“The continued decline in LME copper stocks is helping to boost prices today,” said Citic Newedge trader Eric Liu.

“Also, many of the shorts who are caught in the LME cash copper contracts have rolled over to the third month and covered their positions, causing prices to rise.”

LME copper fell as much as half percent during Asian hours after Standard & Poor’s cut its credit rating on Spain by two notches to BBB-plus, reviving worries about the debt-laden euro zone whose slumping economies have been weighing on global growth.

S&P said it expects the Spanish government’s finances will deteriorate even more than previously thought as a result of a contracting economy and an ailing banking sector.

But traders said focus later shifted to declining stockpiles in both London and Shanghai.

Copper inventories in warehouses of the London Metal Exchange MCU-STOCKS fell to 251,825 tonnes, data showed on Friday, the lowest level since November 2008.

In Shanghai, copper stockpiles CU-STX-SGH fell to the lowest since February to 204,762 tonnes.

“There are reports of a big trading firm snapping up spot copper in Shanghai’s bonded warehouses, which has helped to lift the Shanghai August contract prices as well,” Shanghai Metals Market copper analyst Zhou Xiao Ou said.

“Despite this, prices haven’t moved up that much as Chinese demand is still weak, with spot demand too feeble to create an obvious backwardation,” she said.

At the LME, trade sources said last week that Glencore International is holding a dominant long position in the London copper market, as tight supply took the premium paid by investors for cash metal over benchmark three-month futures to its highest in 3-1/2 years. ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in SINGAPORE; Editing by Himani Sarkar)