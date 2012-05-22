FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-LME copper gains for third day on China hopes
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 22, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-LME copper gains for third day on China hopes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 22 (Reuters) - London copper futures rose for
a third straight day on Tuesday, supported by hopes top consumer
China is exerting efforts to reinvigorate its economy, helping
the metal recover some ground after losing more than 7 percent
so far this month.	
    Continuing uncertainty in the euro zone should keep copper's
gains in check and investors are looking to the European Union
summit on Wednesday for possible fresh measures by the currency
bloc to address its debt crisis that has hurt the outlook for
raw material demand.	
            	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
rose 0.8 percent to $7,792 a tonne by 0223 GMT, after hitting a
one-week high of $7,816 earlier.	
    * The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to 55,960 yuan
($8,800) a tonne.	
    * Copper in London and Shanghai climbed more than 1 percent
on Monday after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao called for additional
efforts to support growth, signalling Beijing's willingness to
take action after recent data suggested the world's No. 2
economy will slow further in the second quarter. 	
    * Backing up Wen's stance, the state-run China Securities
Journal reported on Tuesday that the Chinese government will
fast track its approval of infrastructure investments to combat
slowing growth and a sluggish property sector. 	
    * Chinese demand for copper is likely to improve in the
second half on the year, the head of Xstrata's copper
unit said, as the miner pledged to lift output by about 60
percent over three years after some rivals have put the brakes
on expansion. 	
    * France's Francois Hollande will push a proposal for
mutualising European debt at an informal summit of EU leaders in
Brussels this week, increasing pressure on German Chancellor
Angela Merkel to drop her opposition to the idea.
 	
    * The U.S. economy needs "measured" efforts to bolster
growth, but the central bank should focus on improving its
communications because circumstances do not warrant further bond
buying at this time, a top Federal Reserve official said.
 	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   	
, or 	
                   	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Markets kept gains on Tuesday after reclaiming some ground
to move off lows for the year the day before, as hopes grew that
Europe would embark on fresh action to address its debt crisis
while promoting growth. 	
    * The euro held firm as market players reduced their bets
against it, taking note of the chances that Wednesday's informal
meeting of European leaders may produce measures to bolster
investor confidence in the currency zone. 	
                        	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
    0800 OECD latest economic outlook  	
    1145  U.S.   ICSC chain stores yy     Weekly    
  	
    1400  U.S.   Existing home sales      Apr        
  	
    1400  EZ     Euro zone consumer confidence May 	
    1400  U.S.   Richmond Fed manufacturing, services index  May	
    	
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0223 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7792.00     61.00     +0.79      2.53
  SHFE CU FUT SEP2    55960        70     +0.13      0.59
  LME Alum          2053.00      6.00     +0.29      1.63
  SHFE AL FUT SEP2    16120       -20     -0.12      1.77
  HG COPPER JUL2     351.80      1.60     +0.46      2.39
  LME Zinc          1913.00      8.00     +0.42      3.69
  SHFE ZN FUT AUG2    14985       -05     -0.03      1.28
  LME Nickel       17151.00    -34.00     -0.20     -8.33
  LME Lead          1956.00     15.00     +0.77     -3.88
  SHFE PB FUT         15230       -20     -0.13     -0.39
  LME Tin          19450.00    200.00     +1.04      1.30
  LME/Shanghai arb    1455
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
 ($1 = 6.3279 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and
Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.