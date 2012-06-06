METALS-Copper edges up, ECB meeting eyed

* Copper up on weaker dollar, short covering * Investors hopeful but cautious ahead of ECB meeting * Media article raises hope of rate cut in China * ECB rate decision for June due at 1145 GMT (Updates prices; adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, June 6 (Reuters) - London copper rose slightly on Wednesday on a weaker dollar in the first trading session this week as investors stayed cautious ahead of a European Central Bank meeting that may offer measures to ease the euro zone debt crisis. The ECB meeting comes a day after finance ministers from the world's seven major economies discussed financial and fiscal union in Europe and agreed to work together to deal with the problems in Spain and Greece, but took no joint action. Some investors also hope that Beijing will cut interest rates soon, especially after a state-backed media ran an editorial urging such a move. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange nudged up 0.4 percent to $7,386.75 a tonne by 0709 GMT, resuming trade after a two-day holiday in the United Kingdom. "Copper prices have hardly moved, just floating slightly higher today, tracking the euro. For now, I see London copper ranging between $7,335 and $7,545," said an LME trader. The euro -- a barometer for sentiment on the single-currency bloc -- moved higher, helping to push down the dollar, which makes commodities denominated in the greenback cheaper. The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.6 percent to close the session at 53,820 yuan ($8,500) a tonne. The contract had gained for two straight sessions during which open interest had fallen, indicating that prices were mainly pushed up by short-covering. "There is a high chance that the ECB will give signals of a rate cut tonight, given how bad things are for Spain," said a Qingdao-based copper buyer. Spain said on Tuesday it was losing access to credit markets and that Europe should help revive its banks. Heaping more pressure on Europe's leaders were business surveys showing that all of the euro zone's major economies are now in various states of decline, raising fears that the bloc's financial problems may escalate into a global crisis. But hopes for an interest rate cut by China's central bank supported the market. "China may also cut interest rates sooner than expected. And if they do, this may be scheduled after the release of May economic data, such as the inflation indices," a copper buyer said. Others are looking to the U.S. for signs of more monetary easing as the current Quantitative Easing (QEII) draws to a close at the end of June and in view of the disappointing May unemployment data. "We are most anticipating announcements from the Fed later this month on whether the U.S. will roll out a QEIII. That, we think, is a likelihood that will move the market the most," CRU Group analyst Wan Ling said. But two top Fed officials put a dampener on the possibility saying the U.S. central bank was not preparing to ease monetary policy, adding the economic outlook had not deteriorated to the point where action was warranted. Base metals prices at 0709 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7386.75 25.75 +0.35 -2.81 SHFE CU FUT SEP2 53820 330 +0.62 -3.25 LME Alum 1989.75 17.25 +0.87 -1.50 SHFE AL FUT SEP2 15915 -30 -0.19 0.47 HG COPPER JUL2 333.55 4.65 +1.41 -2.92 LME Zinc 1892.25 2.25 +0.12 2.56 SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14815 130 +0.89 0.14 LME Nickel 16124.00 24.00 +0.15 -13.82 LME Lead 1915.75 15.75 +0.83 -5.86 SHFE PB FUT 15045 -5 -0.03 -1.60 LME Tin 19600.00 205.00 +1.06 2.08 LME/Shanghai arb 926 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3675 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Lane)