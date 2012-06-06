FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper edges up, ECB meeting eyed
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 6, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper edges up, ECB meeting eyed

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Copper up on weaker dollar, short covering
    * Investors hopeful but cautious ahead of ECB meeting
    * Media article raises hope of rate cut in China
    * ECB rate decision for June due at 1145 GMT

 (Updates prices; adds quotes, details)	
    By Carrie Ho	
    SHANGHAI, June 6 (Reuters) - London copper rose slightly on
Wednesday on a weaker dollar in the first trading session this
week as investors stayed cautious ahead of a European Central
Bank meeting that may offer measures to ease the euro zone debt
crisis.	
    The ECB meeting comes a day after finance ministers from the
world's seven major economies discussed financial and fiscal
union in Europe and agreed to work together to deal with the
problems in Spain and Greece, but took no joint action.	
    Some investors also hope that Beijing will cut interest
rates soon, especially after a state-backed media ran an
editorial urging such a move. 	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
nudged up 0.4 percent to $7,386.75 a tonne by 0709 GMT, resuming
trade after a two-day holiday in the United Kingdom. 	
    "Copper prices have hardly moved, just floating slightly
higher today, tracking the euro. For now, I see London copper
ranging between $7,335 and $7,545," said an LME trader.	
    The euro -- a barometer for sentiment on the single-currency
bloc -- moved higher, helping to push down the dollar, which
makes commodities denominated in the greenback cheaper. 	
    The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.6 percent to close the
session at 53,820 yuan ($8,500) a tonne. 	
    The contract had gained for two straight sessions during
which open interest had fallen, indicating that prices were
mainly pushed up by short-covering.	
    "There is a high chance that the ECB will give signals of a
rate cut tonight, given how bad things are for Spain," said a
Qingdao-based copper buyer. 	
    Spain said on Tuesday it was losing access to credit markets
and that Europe should help revive its banks. 	
    Heaping more pressure on Europe's leaders were business
surveys showing that all of the euro zone's major economies are
now in various states of decline, raising fears that the bloc's
financial problems may escalate into a global crisis.
  	
    But hopes for an interest rate cut by China's central bank
supported the market.	
    "China may also cut interest rates sooner than expected. And
if they do, this may be scheduled after the release of May
economic data, such as the inflation indices," a copper buyer
said.	
    Others are looking to the U.S. for signs of more monetary
easing as the current Quantitative Easing (QEII) draws to a
close at the end of June and in view of the disappointing May
unemployment data. 	
    "We are most anticipating announcements from the Fed later
this month on whether the U.S. will roll out a QEIII. That, we
think, is a likelihood that will move the market the most," CRU
Group analyst Wan Ling said.	
    But two top Fed officials put a dampener on the possibility
saying the U.S. central bank was not preparing to ease monetary
policy, adding the economic outlook had not deteriorated to the
point where action was warranted. 	
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0709 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7386.75     25.75     +0.35     -2.81
  SHFE CU FUT SEP2    53820       330     +0.62     -3.25
  LME Alum          1989.75     17.25     +0.87     -1.50
  SHFE AL FUT SEP2    15915       -30     -0.19      0.47
  HG COPPER JUL2     333.55      4.65     +1.41     -2.92
  LME Zinc          1892.25      2.25     +0.12      2.56
  SHFE ZN FUT SEP2    14815       130     +0.89      0.14
  LME Nickel       16124.00     24.00     +0.15    -13.82
  LME Lead          1915.75     15.75     +0.83     -5.86
  SHFE PB FUT         15045        -5     -0.03     -1.60
  LME Tin          19600.00    205.00     +1.06      2.08
  LME/Shanghai arb     926
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
 ($1 = 6.3675 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Lane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.