FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper falls on US stimulus uncertainty, China data worries
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 8, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper falls on US stimulus uncertainty, China data worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Friday after the
U.S. Federal Reserve's chairman gave no hint that further
monetary easing was imminent, disappointing those hoping that
more stimulus by the world's largest economy would help boost
global commodity prices.	
    Investors also began to worry that a decision on Thursday to
cut rates in China, the world's top metals consumer, signalled
grim economic data is on the cards.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
dipped 1.6 percent to $7,376 a tonne by 0105 GMT, after rising
1.1 percent in the prior session. It remains on track to gain
0.2 percent on the week.	
    * The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.5 percent to 53,400
yuan($8,400) a tonne, after dropping 0.3 percent the session
before. It looks set to end the week 2 percent lower.	
    * Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Thursday the U.S.
central bank was ready to shield the economy if financial
troubles mount but offered few hints that further monetary
stimulus was imminent. 	
    * China delivered twin surprises on interest rates on
Thursday, cutting borrowing costs to combat faltering growth
while giving banks additional flexibility to set competitive
lending and deposit rates in a step along the path of
liberalisation.    	
    * But the central bank's cut, the first since the global
financial crisis in late 2008, has also raised concerns about a
deluge of May Chinese data due this weekend, with Asian shares
losing ground on Friday. 	
    * Fitch Ratings cut its rating on Spain's government debt by
three notches to 'BBB' on Thursday and signalled it could lower
it further by putting the country on negative outlook.
 	
    * Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe was ready to act to
ensure stability in the euro zone, however. 	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   	
, or 	
                     	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Asian shares edged lower on Friday, while the euro and
commodity currencies nursed modest losses.  	
        	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
0600  Germany Trade data             Apr 	
0800  Italy   Industrial output yy   Apr        	
1230  U.S.    International trade    Apr           	
1400  U.S.    Wholesale inventories  Apr           	
1930  U.S.    CFTC commitment of traders data 	
    	
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0105 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7376.00   -119.00     -1.59     -2.95
  SHFE CU FUT SEP2    53400      -240     -0.45     -4.01
  LME Alum          1982.25     -9.75     -0.49     -1.87
  SHFE AL FUT SEP2    15875       -15     -0.09      0.22
  HG COPPER JUL2     333.15     -3.90     -1.16     -3.04
  LME Zinc          1884.25    -24.75     -1.30      2.13
  SHFE ZN FUT SEP2    14740        20     +0.14     -0.37
  LME Nickel       16360.00   -235.00     -1.42    -12.56
  LME Lead          1914.00     -3.00     -0.16     -5.95
  SHFE PB FUT            0    -15050   -100.00   -100.00
  LME Tin          19950.00      0.00     +0.00      3.91
  LME/Shanghai arb    1226
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 ($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Joseph
Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.