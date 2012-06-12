FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper falls on Spain, Greece worries
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 12, 2012 / 1:37 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper falls on Spain, Greece worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 12 (Reuters) - London copper slipped 0.9
percent on Tuesday, giving up almost half its gains in the
previous session, as relief over EU's bailout of Spain's banks
turned into worries about how the funds will affect its
borrowing costs.	
    Uncertainty over Greek elections on Sunday is also keeping
investors cautious as European officials discuss contingency
plans should Greece exit the euro zone.	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
fell 0.9 percent to $7,352 a tonne by 0111 GMT after rising 1.7
percent on Monday, although it remains on track to post a 0.8
percent gain this week.	
    * The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1.2 percent to 53,700 yuan
($8,400) a tonne, after rising 2.5 percent the previous session.	
    * The euphoria over an EU bailout for Spain's troubled banks
has faded as investors sounded the alarm over its impact on
public debt and worried whether Greek elections will deepen the
euro zone crisis. 	
    * European finance officials have discussed limiting the
size of withdrawals from ATM machines, imposing border checks
and introducing euro zone capital controls as a worst-case
scenario should Athens decide to leave the euro. 	
    * There are signs that the economies of two of the world's
leading emerging powerhouses, India and China, are starting to
falter, while Europe continues to be handicapped by its debt
woes, the latest report from the OECD showed on Monday.
 	
    * Two U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers amplified their
concerns over Europe's crisis on Monday, offering praise for the
weekend deal to bail out Spanish banks but warning that much is
yet to be done to avoid global spillovers. 	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   	
, or 	
                     	
    MARKET NEWS	
    *  Asian markets reversed the previous day's hefty gains as
a European bailout for Spain's debt-stricken banks failed to
convince investors that the spread of the debt crisis in Europe
will be halted. 	
    * The euro was on the defensive on Tuesday as worries over
Spain's hurried bank bailout were compounded by jitters about
upcoming elections that may determine Greece's future in the
euro. 	
        	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
1145  U.S.    ICSC chain stores       Weekly     	
1230  U.S.    Import prices mm        May         	
1255  U.S.    Redbook retail sales    Weekly 	
1800  U.S.    Federal budget          May        	
::    OPEC    159th Ordinary Meeting	
    	
                                                             
  Base metals prices at 0111 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7352.00    -68.00     -0.92     -3.26
  SHFE CU FUT SEP2    53700      -650     -1.20     -3.47
  LME Alum          1971.50     -1.00     -0.05     -2.40
  SHFE AL FUT SEP2    15850       -75     -0.47      0.06
  HG COPPER JUL2     331.35     -2.95     -0.88     -3.57
  LME Zinc          1879.25    -10.75     -0.57      1.86
  SHFE ZN FUT SEP2    14745      -140     -0.94     -0.34
  LME Nickel       17033.00   -292.00     -1.69     -8.96
  LME Lead          1894.00    -20.00     -1.04     -6.93
  SHFE PB FUT         15015       -75     -0.50     -1.80
  LME Tin          19520.00     20.00     +0.10      1.67
  LME/Shanghai arb     814
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
  third month
                                                             
 ($1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.