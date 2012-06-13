FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper steady; Spain, Greece cap gains as shares rally
June 13, 2012

METALS-Copper steady; Spain, Greece cap gains as shares rally

SHANGHAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices steadied on
Wednesday, as a rise in global equity markets offset concerns
about the euro zone debt crisis, where Spanish bond yields hit a
record high on Tuesday. 	
    The Greek elections over the coming weekend, which may
determine whether Greece stays in the euro zone, are expected to
keep weighing on prices as investors worry about how further
chaos in the single currency region will impact global demand
for metals.	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
fell $5.25 to $7,389.75 a tonne by 0103 GMT after dipping 0.3
percent on Tuesday. Prices had jumped 1.7 percent on Monday on a
short-lived rally after a bailout package for Spain's banks.	
    * The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to 53,850 yuan
($8,500) a tonne, after losing 1.1 percent in the previous
session -- much more than its London counterpart.	
    * The markets remained cautious despite global stocks
markets and the euro firming on Tuesday. Gains were capped on
record-high yields of Spanish bonds on continued worries about
the effectiveness of Madrid's bank bailout and the looming Greek
elections.	
    * Fitch Ratings downgraded 18 Spanish banks on Tuesday, less
than a week after it cut the country's sovereign debt rating,
underscoring the potential for lenders' assets to deteriorate
further. 	
    * Investors fear that Europe is far from ending 2-1/2 years
of turmoil -- a feeling reinforced by Dutch Finance Minister Jan
Kees de Jager, who said the euro zone was "still far from
stable".   	
    * All eyes are on the Greek elections on Sunday, especially
after sources revealed that European finance officials have
discussed limiting the size of withdrawals from ATM machines,
imposing border checks and introducing euro zone capital
controls as a worst-case scenario should Athens decide to leave
the euro. 	
    * U.S. import prices recorded their largest decline in
nearly two years in May as energy and food costs fell, pointing
to muted inflation pressures amid slowing global demand.
 	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   	
, or 	
                     	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Asian shares rose on Wednesday, following gains in
European and U.S. markets where bargain hunters bought beaten
down stocks. 	
    * The euro drifted higher against the dollar on Tuesday
after three days of losses as risk aversion eased somewhat,
while investors cashed in bearish bets on the single currency
ahead of Sunday's Greek election. 	
        	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
 0900  Euro zone Industrial production     Apr     	
 1230  U.S.      Producer prices           May     	
 1230  U.S.      Retail sales              May     	
 1400  U.S.      Business inventories      Apr    	
    	
                                                              
  Base metals prices at 0103 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7389.75     -5.25     -0.07     -2.77
  SHFE CU FUT SEP2    53850       110     +0.20     -3.20
  LME Alum          1972.00      4.00     +0.20     -2.38
  SHFE AL FUT SEP2    15865        00     +0.00      0.16
  HG COPPER JUL2     333.35     -0.20     -0.06     -2.98
  LME Zinc          1884.50      4.50     +0.24      2.14
  SHFE ZN FUT SEP2    14780        20     +0.14     -0.10
  LME Nickel       17145.00    -30.00     -0.17     -8.36
  LME Lead          1899.00      3.50     +0.18     -6.68
  SHFE PB FUT            0     -14940   -100.00   -100.00
  LME Tin          19700.00      0.00     +0.00      2.60
  LME/Shanghai arb    1018
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                              
 ($1 = 6.3703 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

