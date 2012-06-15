FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper up as c.banks poised to act on Europe crisis
June 15, 2012 / 2:10 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper up as c.banks poised to act on Europe crisis

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices inched up on
Friday and were on track to post their first weekly rise in
seven weeks, helped by reports that major central banks are
poised to inject liquidity should the results of weekend
elections in Greece unleash havoc on financial markets. 	
    But investors remained cautious as disappointing jobs data
from the United States added to fears that recovery in the
world's largest economy may be slowing.	
               	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had risen 0.5 percent to $7,456 a tonne by 0111 GMT, on course
for its third consecutive daily rise. 	
    * The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.8 percent to 54,540 yuan
($8,600) a tonne, set for its second straight daily climb. 	
    *  Central banks from major economies stand ready to take
steps to stabilize financial markets by providing liquidity and
preventing a credit squeeze if it looks like Greece could leave
the euro zone after elections on Sunday, G20 officials told
Reuters. The news caused Wall Street stocks to rise and the euro
to strengthen against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.
  	
    * New claims for U.S. state jobless benefits rose for the
fifth time in six weeks and consumer prices fell in May, opening
the door wider for the U.S. Federal Reserve to further ease
monetary policy. 	
    * China is more likely to implement economic reform, cut
interest rates and reduce bank reserve ratios to stimulate
growth, rather than launch an expensive new stimulus plan,
current and former officials said on Thursday. 	
    * One of them, the former deputy director of the finance
department at the National Development and Reform Commission Cao
Wenlian, said two more interest rate cuts and three more reserve
ratio (RRR) cuts were possible before the end of the year. 	
    	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   	
, or 	
                     	
    MARKET NEWS	
    *  Wall Street stocks rose and the euro strengthened against
the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the news that central banks
are ready to coordinate moves to keep markets. 
 	
        	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
0650  ECB         President Draghi speaks in Frankfurt 	
0900  Euro zone   Eurostat trade nsa, EUR  Apr      
  	
1230  U.S.        New York Fed Empire State survey  June   	
1315  U.S.        Industrial production    May      	
1355  Thomson Reuters/Univ of Mich consumer sentiment 	
1930  U.S.        CFTC commitment of traders data   	
    	
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0111 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7456.00     36.00     +0.49     -1.89
  SHFE CU FUT SEP2    54540       450     +0.83     -1.96
  LME Alum          1961.25      7.25     +0.37     -2.91
  SHFE AL FUT OCT2    15865        05     +0.03      0.16
  HG COPPER JUL2     336.55      1.10     +0.33     -2.05
  LME Zinc          1895.75      3.75     +0.20      2.75
  SHFE ZN FUT SEP2    14860        90     +0.61      0.44
  LME Nickel       16824.00    189.00     +1.14    -10.08
  LME Lead          1928.00      8.00     +0.42     -5.26
  SHFE PB FUT         15060        90     +0.60     -1.50
  LME Tin          19625.00      0.00     +0.00      2.21
  LME/Shanghai arb     771
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 ($1 = 6.3703 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
