METALS-London copper steadies; euro zone eyed
#Basic Materials
June 19, 2012 / 2:11 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-London copper steadies; euro zone eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 19 (Reuters) - London copper was steady on
Tuesday, after ending slightly down in the previous session when
an early euphoria over a victory for Greece's pro-bailout
parties soon gave way to worries about Spain's shaky finances
and wider problems in the global economy.
    Base metals had risen broadly early on Monday after the
Greek poll outcome, with copper climbing to its highest in
almost three weeks.
                
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged up 0.1 percent to $7,520 a tonne by 0105 GMT after
slipping less than a dollar on Monday. Prices hit a high of
$7,615 in the prior session, the highest since May 30.
    * The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange inched down 20 yuan to 54,940 yuan
($8,600) a tonne, after rising slightly on Monday.
    * A relief rally on financial markets after Sunday's Greek
vote quickly fizzled out as it became clear that the New
Democracy party of Antonis Samaras had failed to win a strong
mandate to implement the big spending cuts and tax increases
demanded by the European Union and the IMF under a bailout deal.
    * Spain called for the European Central Bank to fight
financial market pressures on the euro zone, and Italy said more
must be done to shore up the bloc after the Greek election
result failed to ease the strain on both countries, whose
borrowing costs have shot up.  
    * Yields on both Italian and Spanish bonds rose on Monday,
with Spain's 10-year yield climbing above the 7 percent mark at
which other highly indebted euro zone nations were forced to
seek bailouts. 
    * Euro zone paymaster Germany signalled on Monday it may be
willing to grant Athens more time to meet its fiscal targets to
avert a catastrophic euro exit. 
    * World leaders pressured Europe at the Group of 20 Nations
Summit on Monday to take ambitious new steps to resolve its debt
crisis.     
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    *  Asian shares slipped on Tuesday while the euro held most
of its losses from the previous session as the post-Greek
election relief rally quickly ran out of steam. Investors are
now focusing on rising Spanish and Italian bond yields
signalling that European leaders still have much to do to
contain the euro zone debt crisis.  
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900  Germany   ZEW economic sentiment  Jun       
1145  U.S.      ICSC chain stores       Weekly    
1230  U.S.      Building permits        May        
1230  U.S.      Housing starts          May      
1255  U.S.      Redbook retail sales    Weekly   
U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting
    
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0105 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7520.00     10.00     +0.13     -1.05
  SHFE CU FUT OCT2    54940       -20     -0.04     -1.24
  LME Alum          1932.00      2.00     +0.10     -4.36
  SHFE AL FUT OCT2    15795       -50     -0.32     -0.28
  HG COPPER JUL2     339.60      0.05     +0.01     -1.16
  LME Zinc          1894.00     14.00     +0.74      2.66
  SHFE ZN FUT SEP2    14950       -55     -0.37      1.05
  LME Nickel       16720.00     70.00     +0.42    -10.64
  LME Lead          1905.00     10.00     +0.53     -6.39
  SHFE PB FUT         15000      -135     -0.89     -1.90
  LME Tin          19500.00      0.00     +0.00      1.56
  LME/Shanghai arb     771
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
 ($1 = 6.3570 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

