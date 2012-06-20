FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-METALS-London copper slips on Spain worries; Fed hopes limit fall
#Basic Materials
June 20, 2012 / 5:16 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-METALS-London copper slips on Spain worries; Fed hopes limit fall

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Repeats to attach headline tag)
    * Many hope U.S. recovery risks will steer Fed to stimulus
    * Coming Up: U.S. FOMC rate decision

 (Updates prices; adds quotes, details)
    By Carrie Ho
    SHANGHAI, June 20 (Reuters) - London copper slipped on
Wednesday on worries over Spain's debt problems and as investors
cashed in on gains made the previous day, but talk of further
stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve that could lift demand for
industrial metals lent support.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve concludes a two-day policy meeting
later, with expectations high that the central bank will extend
its bond-buying programme dubbed "Operation Twist" to shore up
the world's largest economy. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 0.6 percent at $7,567.50 a tonne by 0727 GMT, after rising
1.3 percent on Tuesday.  
    The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange climbed 0.4 percent to close the
session at 54,910 yuan ($8,600) a tonne, catching up with
previous gains in London.
    "With Bernanke (Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke) speaking tonight,
most investors will want to close off their positions by this
afternoon, including the fresh longs which entered the market
this morning," said Orient Futures Derivatives Director Andy Du.
    Should the Fed decide to roll out more stimulus measures,
copper prices will likely be boosted as the liquidity provided
by previous doses of Fed stimulus had lifted riskier assets. 
    Financial markets have become highly sensitive to
expectations of further monetary easing moves, with global
equities and commodities tending to rise and the dollar coming
under pressure when action is seen as increasingly likely. 
    "ShFE October copper contract price is also boosted by
investors rolling over their September contracts. The investors
involved are selling off their September contract and
simultaneously buying the same volumes in October," Du added.
    A technical analysis of Shanghai copper suggest that
it may end the current rebound soon, as indicated by its wave
pattern and a Fibonacci ratio analysis, said Reuters analyst
Wang Tao. 
    Shanghai copper prices have climbed 5 percent since hitting
an eight-month low in June. The recent drop in prices have
encouraged some end-users to restock, in turn helping to draw
down copper inventories held at exchange and bonded warehouses. 
    Still, analysts have cautioned that Chinese end-users were
still buying on a hand-to-mouth basis amid an uncertain economic
outlook and sluggish domestic demand.
    Hopes of a Fed stimulus were also tempered by fears that
Spain's debt crisis could spiral out of control, with its
soaring borrowing costs showing that a euro zone deal to lend
its banks up to 100 billion euros ($126 billion) had not solved
its problems or restored investor confidence. It also suggests
more aid may be needed to fix its
finances.  
    In China, a group of senior advisers have called on the
government to relax property market restrictions to shore up its
slowing economy, a state-backed newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Such a move will likely boost base metal demand from the real
estate sector. 
    But Chinese copper consumers were becoming more cautious
about restocking copper based on positive policy announcements
or potential policy actions, as the country moves closer to
changing its top leaders later this year. 
    "Investors are afraid to make any big moves in this climate
of uncertainties. Besides the euro zone, we are also facing a
lack of clear policy direction in China," said a copper buyer.
    
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0727 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7567.50    -41.50     -0.55     -0.43
  SHFE CU FUT OCT2    54910       240     +0.44     -1.29
  LME Alum          1922.00     -3.50     -0.18     -4.85
  SHFE AL FUT OCT2    15750        65     +0.41     -0.57
  HG COPPER JUL2     341.65     -1.70     -0.50     -0.57
  LME Zinc          1892.00     -7.00     -0.37      2.55
  SHFE ZN FUT OCT2    14940        60     +0.40      0.98
  LME Nickel       17033.00    -62.00     -0.36     -8.96
  LME Lead          1910.00     -2.50     -0.13     -6.14
  SHFE PB FUT         15060        65     +0.43     -1.50
  LME Tin          19600.00     70.00     +0.36      2.08
  LME/Shanghai arb    1070
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
 ($1 = 6.3545 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Ed Davies and Himani Sarkar)

