METALS-Copper down after Fed pulls punch, China PMI awaited
June 21, 2012 / 2:01 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper down after Fed pulls punch, China PMI awaited

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Copper slipped on Thursday
after investors were disappointed that the Federal Reserve did
not introduce more aggressive stimulus measures, while the
market was awaiting the release of HSBC's reading on
manufacturing in top metals consumer China.
                
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
dropped 1 percent to $7,469 a tonne by 0139 GMT, its second
session of losses after falling 0.8 percent on Wednesday. 
    * The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.9 percent to 54,400 yuan
($8,600) a tonne, after rising 0.4 percent the session before.
    * The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced it was
expanding its "Operation Twist", dashing the hopes of some who
were betting a more aggressive quantitative easing programme.
 
    * The central bank will sell $267 billion worth of
short-term securities to buy longer-term ones to keep long-term
borrowing costs down. The program, which was due to expire this
month, will now run through the end of the year.
    *  But Wall Street's top bond firms still see a 50 percent
chance that the Federal Reserve will begin a third round of
quantitative easing to boost the U.S. economy even after it
extended its current stimulus program on Wednesday.
 
    *  A conservative-led government took power in Greece on
Wednesday promising to negotiate softer terms on its harsh
international bailout, help the people regain their dignity and
steer the country through its biggest crisis for four decades.
 
    * With Spain's borrowing costs soaring recently, the country
has been focused on helping its ailing banks, but it will soon
have to put in more efforts into dealing with its highly
indebted regions. 
 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Major stock indexes ended a choppy trading session flat to
slightly lower on Wednesday while Treasuries trimmed losses
after the Federal Reserve extended monetary stimulus to keep the
U.S. economic recovery from stalling. 
    * The dollar held off a one-month low against a basket of
major currencies on Thursday, no worse for wear even after the
Federal Reserve delivered another dash of monetary stimulus and
said it was ready to do more if necessary. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0230  China     HSBC Mfg Flash PMI 
0728  Germany   Markit Mfg Flash PMI   June       
0758  Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI   June       
1230  U.S.      Jobless claims         Weekly       
1258  U.S       Markit Mfg PMI         June 
1400  U.S.      Existing home sales    May          
1400  U.S.  Philadelphia Fed business activity   June
    
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0139 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7469.00    -76.00     -1.01     -1.72
  SHFE CU FUT OCT2    54400      -510     -0.93     -2.21
  LME Alum          1906.00      1.00     +0.05     -5.64
  SHFE AL FUT OCT2    15660       -90     -0.57     -1.14
  HG COPPER JUL2     337.05     -1.70     -0.50     -1.91
  LME Zinc          1865.00     -2.00     -0.11      1.08
  SHFE ZN FUT OCT2    14770      -170     -1.14     -0.17
  LME Nickel       16929.00   -271.00     -1.58     -9.52
  LME Lead          1879.00     -3.00     -0.16     -7.67
  SHFE PB FUT         14915      -145     -0.96     -2.45
  LME Tin          19200.00      0.00     +0.00      0.00
  LME/Shanghai arb     911
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 ($1 = 6.3599 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
