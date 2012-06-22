FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper eyeing 7th weekly loss in eight; China shut
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 22, 2012 / 1:36 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper eyeing 7th weekly loss in eight; China shut

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - London copper futures were
steady on Friday, but were headed for their seventh weekly loss
in eight as a faltering global economy dims the outlook for raw
material demand.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
was little changed at $$7,338.25 a tonne by 0106 GMT, after
falling 2.7 percent in the prior session, its biggest single-day
percentage drop since mid-April.
    * Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday, holding
off what could have been another sell-off in Chinese markets in
response to the slide in global markets overnight. 
    * LME copper hit a two-week low of $7,320 on Thursday, while
oil touched multi-month troughs as investors sold off
commodities amid a darkening outlook for the global economy.
    * Business activity across the euro zone shrank for a fifth
straight month in June, Chinese manufacturing contracted for an
eighth month running and U.S. factory growth grew at its slowest
pace in 11 months. 
    * Independent auditors said Spanish banks may need up to 62
billion euros in extra capital, to be filled mostly by a euro 
zone bailout, after Spain's medium-term borrowing costs
spiralled to a euro-era record. 
    * Global miner Anglo American and Chilean state
copper giant Codelco will extend their self-imposed
deadline for talks to resolve a legal dispute over copper
properties. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS
    * The safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered at 1-1/2 week highs
against a basket of major currencies on Friday, staying buoyed
following a long-anticipated credit ratings downgrade of the
world's major banks by Moody's. 
    * U.S. crude futures steadied around $78 a barrel on Friday
after sliding nearly 4 percent in the previous session to an
eight-month low on weak economic data from China, the United
States and the euro zone along with swelling crude oil supplies.
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0800  Germany   Ifo business climate     June   
    1930  U.S.      CFTC commitment of traders data  
   
  Base metals prices at 0106 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7338.25     -2.75     -0.04     -3.44
  HG COPPER JUL2     330.50      0.70     +0.21     -3.81
  LME Alum          1864.00     -6.00     -0.32     -7.72
  LME Zinc          1825.00      1.00     +0.05     -1.08
  LME Nickel       16475.00     25.00     +0.15    -11.95
  LME Lead          1825.00     -2.00     -0.11    -10.32
  LME Tin          18777.00    -23.00     -0.12     -2.20
 
 
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.