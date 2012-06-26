FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper gains on US data; EU summit eyed
June 26, 2012

METALS-Copper gains on US data; EU summit eyed

SHANGHAI, June 26 (Reuters) - London copper rose for a
second session on Tuesday, supported by promising U.S. housing
data that calmed worries about the state of the world's top
economy, although thin volumes suggest caution ahead of the
European Union Summit later this week.   
                    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
rose 0.8 percent to $7,392.50 a tonne by 0140 GMT. 
    * The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange moved up 0.5 percent to 54,310 yuan
($8,500) a tonne, snapping two consecutive sessions of losses.
    * London copper rose on Monday for the first time in four
days on an improved demand outlook in the United States after
data showed new home sales surged in May to a two-year high.
 
    * But the grim global economic growth outlook amid the euro
zone's debt crisis is expected to cap gains in riskier assets.
All eyes are on this week's European Union summit with high
profile politicians and corporate leaders around the world
urging European leaders to produce substantive measures to
tackle the region's debt crisis.  
    * German Chancellor Angela Merkel, however, dashed any
lingering hope in financial markets that Europe would issue
common euro zone bonds to underpin its single currency. Merkel
said sharing debt liability within euro zone was "economically
wrong" and "counterproductive".  
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares were down on Tuesday, while the euro slipped
to an almost two-week low against the dollar as investors
remained sceptical that the EU summit later this week will
produce any substantive measures to solve the region's
protracted debt crisis.  
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1145  U.S.  ICSC chain stores        Weekly     
1300  U.S.  S&P/Case-Shiller home index April     
1400  U.S.  Consumer confidence      June       
1400  U.S.  Richmond Fed manufacturing index   June  
U.S.  Build permit revisions   May        
    
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0140 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7392.50     56.50     +0.77     -2.73
  SHFE CU FUT OCT2    54310       280     +0.52     -2.37
  LME Alum          1869.50      4.50     +0.24     -7.45
  SHFE AL FUT OCT2    15460       -55     -0.35     -2.40
  HG COPPER JUL2     332.90      1.30     +0.39     -3.11
  LME Zinc          1813.00      8.00     +0.44     -1.73
  SHFE ZN FUT OCT2    14585        20     +0.14     -1.42
  LME Nickel       16475.00     55.00     +0.33    -11.95
  LME Lead          1806.00     18.00     +1.01    -11.25
  SHFE PB FUT         14745       -15     -0.10     -3.56
  LME Tin          18500.00      0.00     +0.00     -3.65
  LME/Shanghai arb     464
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 ($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

