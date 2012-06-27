FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper down ahead of EU summit; China demand eyed
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 27, 2012 / 2:11 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper down ahead of EU summit; China demand eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 27 (Reuters) - London copper dropped on
Wednesday, snapping two straight days of gains, as investors
shied away from riskier assets on growing conviction a European
summit this week will fail to resolve the region's intractable
debt crisis. 
    But signs top copper buyer China may be slowly restocking
with prices near 2012 lows are likely to check losses.
                    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
fell 0.3 percent to $7,335.50 a tonne by 0126 GMT. 
    * The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.1 percent to 53,580 yuan
($8,400) a tonne, stretching losses to a fourth session.
    * European Council President Herman Van Rompuy on Tuesday
released a report on closer fiscal and banking union, envisaging
a euro zone treasury that would issue common debt in the medium
term. But Germany, two days before the June 28-29 summit, flatly
rejected the idea of common euro zone bonds.
    * German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe would not
share total debt liability "as long as I live". 
    * Spain's short-term borrowing costs nearly tripled at
auction on Tuesday, underlining the country's precarious
finances as it struggles against recession and juggles with a
debt crisis among its newly downgraded banks. 
    * U.S. home prices picked up in April for the third month in
a row, the latest indication that a recovery in the housing
market is gaining traction. But in a sign of the struggles still
facing the broader economy, separate data on Tuesday showed
consumer confidence fell to its lowest level in five months in
June. 
    * Copper prices are expected to be supported on indications
of restocking by China due to a favourable price arbitrage.  
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    *  Asian shares were flat and the euro pressured on
Wednesday ahead of the EU summit this week, with Germany
staunchly opposed to sharing the region's debt burden.
  
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600  Germany  Import prices  
1230  U.S.     Durable goods orders                 
1230  U.S.     Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing Index 
1400  U.S.     Pending home sales  
   
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0126 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7335.50    -23.50     -0.32     -3.48
  SHFE CU FUT OCT2    53580       -40     -0.07     -3.69
  LME Alum          1847.25      2.25     +0.12     -8.55
  SHFE AL FUT OCT2    15040       -25     -0.17     -5.05
  HG COPPER JUL2     330.80     -0.50     -0.15     -3.73
  LME Zinc          1778.00      2.00     +0.11     -3.63
  SHFE ZN FUT OCT2    14230       -85     -0.59     -3.82
  LME Nickel       16300.00     25.00     +0.15    -12.88
  LME Lead          1769.00      1.00     +0.06    -13.07
  SHFE PB FUT         14400       -80     -0.55     -5.82
  LME Tin          18560.00      0.00     +0.00     -3.33
  LME/Shanghai arb     726
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
 ($1 = 6.3629 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.