METALS-Copper snaps 3-day rise on dollar, EU caution

* Euro hits 3-week low vs dollar ahead of EU summit * LME copper down nearly 13 pct in Q2 * Shanghai aluminium rebounds 2 pct, subsidy seen brief (Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - London copper slipped on Thursday, snapping three days of gains, as the dollar firmed and investors exercised caution ahead of a European leaders' summit aimed at resolving the region's debt crisis. Copper is down nearly 13 percent for the quarter, and is on track to stretch its monthly losing streak to a fourth month in June, as the global economy struggles largely because of Europe's debt crisis. A stronger dollar, which makes dollar-denominated commodities like copper more costly for holders of other currencies, weighed on the metal. Copper rose earlier on upbeat U.S. data showing orders for durable U.S. manufactured goods rebounded more than expected in May and pending home sales rose the most since October. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.4 percent to $7,375.50 per tonne by 0805 GMT. The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.9 percent to close at 54,200 yuan ($8,500) per tonne. Copper is trapped in narrow ranges due to longer-term worry about the global economy and with demand from top consumer China still largely sluggish, said a Shanghai-based trader. Copper faces resistance at around $7,500 and will see support at $7,250 to $7,300, the trader said. But market players said they were seeing more copper drawdowns from Chinese bonded warehouses due to cheaper prices and an improved LME-Shanghai arbitrage, with LME three-month copper trading at a premium of 369 yuan on Thursday, well below the nearly 4,000 yuan in early May. Traders said they were watching the arbitrage window closely and were poised to import more copper into China as soon as LME copper starts trading at a discount to Shanghai copper. "The narrowing of the LME-ShFE arbitrage has been encouraging buyers to draw copper from bonded warehouses. Once the arbitrage window opens, we will see more people importing as well," said a Shanghai-based physical trader. "Although the business of copper consumers is still sluggish, people would restock a bit or enter into financing deals whenever prices and the arbitrage are in their favour." SHANGHAI ALUMINIUM REBOUNDS But all eyes are on the two-day E.U. summit, which starts later on Thursday. German Chancellor Angela Merkel brushed aside increasingly shrill calls from Spain and Italy on Wednesday for emergency action to lower their soaring borrowing costs, dashing any hopes of European leaders coming up with substantive solutions by the end of the summit. Shanghai aluminium futures rebounded 2 percent after falling around 3 percent over the past two sessions after Henan, China's top aluminium-producing province, cut the electricity fees of smelters in a bid to revive output. "I think the market had over reacted to the aluminium issue. Getting 1,000 yuan a tonne of discount is not going to help the high-cost aluminium smelters in Henan much. And there are rumours that this policy is just temporary," said an executive with a private aluminium smelter. Henan province, which accounts for about 20 percent of China's total aluminium production capacity, has cut power prices to aluminium smelters by 0.08 yuan per kilowatt hour, which will trim production cost for smelters by about 1,000 yuan per tonne. Some sources say the subsidies are a temporary measure by the Henan government and that the allowances may be claimed back when smelters return to profit. "I don't think this will increase China's overall aluminium supply by much, as the subsidy amount is very small," said another private smelter source. Base metals prices at 0805 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7375.50 -29.50 -0.40 -2.95 SHFE CU FUT OCT2 54200 460 +0.86 -2.10 HG COPPER JUL2 332.65 -2.30 -0.69 -3.19 LME Alum 1878.50 6.50 +0.35 -7.00 SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15360 300 +1.99 -3.06 LME Zinc 1778.25 22.25 +1.27 -3.62 SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14350 105 +0.74 -3.01 LME Nickel 16260.00 10.00 +0.06 -13.09 LME Lead 1771.00 11.00 +0.63 -12.97 SHFE PB FUT 14495.00 110.00 +0.76 -5.17 LME Tin 18630.00 -70.00 -0.37 -2.97 LME/Shanghai arb^ 369 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3554 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr and Robert Birsel)