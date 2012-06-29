FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-LME copper up on dlr; set for weakest quarter since 2011
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 29, 2012 / 2:06 AM / in 5 years

METALS-LME copper up on dlr; set for weakest quarter since 2011

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 29 (Reuters) - London copper rose on Friday,
helped by a weaker dollar and assurances by Beijing that top
metals consumer China will meet it GDP growth target for the
year, but the contract is still on track for its worst quarter
since the third quarter of 2011. 
    Investors will look for more trading cues from the last day
of the European Union summit, where bickering among leaders over
what to focus on in  tackling the euro zone debt crisis will
likely keep gains capped.
                                
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
was up 0.4 percent at $7,413.25 per tonne by 0114 GMT, after
losing 0.3 percent in the prior session. It is down over 12
percent on the quarter.
    * The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged down 0.1 percent to 54,150
yuan($8,500) per tonne, after gaining 0.9 percent in the
previous session.
    * Italy and Spain, battling searing market pressure in the
euro zone's widening debt crisis, blocked agreement on measures
to promote growth at a European Union summit on Thursday to
demand urgent action to bring down their borrowing costs.
 
    * Italy's benchmark borrowing costs hit six-month highs at
auction on Thursday, piling pressure on Prime Minister Mario
Monti to ease a steepening debt burden by squeezing concessions
out of Germany at a European summit later in the day.
 
    * Following recent positive data out of the U.S., a report
on Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew only modestly in the
first quarter, underscoring the economy's vulnerability as
global growth slows. 
    * A separate report from the Labor Department showed the
number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits edged
down last week, but remained in a range that indicated the job
market was still struggling to gain traction. 
    * China is confident it can meet its 2012 economic growth
target of 7.5 percent, a finance ministry official said on
Thursday despite early economic indicators suggesting growth did
not pick up in June.   
 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares and the euro were pressured on Friday as
European leaders argued over how to ease borrowing strains in
Italy and Spain and stop the euro zone debt crisis spreading,
with investors fearful of U.S. reaction to the deadlock.
 
    * The euro hobbled along three-week lows in Asia on Friday
as investors awaited more news from a summit of European leaders
amid already diminished expectations that it will yield any
concrete measures to tackle the debt crisis immediately. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
Last day of European Union leaders summit in Brussels 
0500  Japan      Construction orders             
0600  Germany    Retail sales                   
0900  Euro Zone  Inflation                      
1230  U.S.       Personal income and outlays         
1345  U.S.       Chicago PMI 
1930  U.S.       CFTC commitment of traders data 
    
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0114 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7413.25     28.25     +0.38     -2.46
  SHFE CU FUT OCT2    54150       -50     -0.09     -2.66
  LME Alum          1854.25      9.25     +0.50     -8.21
  SHFE AL FUT OCT2    15225      -135     -0.88     -3.88
  HG COPPER JUL2     333.85      1.25     +0.38     -2.84
  LME Zinc          1787.00     -7.00     -0.39     -3.14
  SHFE ZN FUT OCT2    14350        00     +0.00     -3.01
  LME Nickel       16215.00      0.00     +0.00    -13.34
  LME Lead          1770.25     -6.75     -0.38    -13.01
  SHFE PB FUT         14490        -5     -0.03     -5.23
  LME Tin          18500.00      0.00     +0.00     -3.65
  LME/Shanghai arb     737
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 
($1 = 6.3575 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.