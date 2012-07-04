FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-LME copper inches down on doubts over euro zone
#Basic Materials
July 4, 2012 / 2:01 AM / in 5 years

METALS-LME copper inches down on doubts over euro zone

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 4 (Reuters) - London copper edged down on
Wednesday on a stronger dollar and as investors began to wonder
if recent measures announced by European leaders were enough to
tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
     Trading is expected to remain cautious ahead of a European
Central Bank meeting on Thursday, which may now have to produce
more than a sharp interest rate cut to ease market doubts over
the ECB rescue fund's ability to lower borrowing costs for
indebted members such as Spain. 
                                    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had fallen 0.6 percent to $7,772 per tonne by 0138 GMT, after
hitting a 7-week high on Monday and ending that session up 2.5
percent.
    * The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to 56,190 yuan
($8,800) per tonne, stretching gains into a fifth session.
    * The ECB is expected to cut interest rates to a record low
on Thursday but may need to do more to satisfy financial markets
already starting to wonder about the solidity of last week's
summit measures to tackle the debt crisis. 
    * The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday urged the
United States to quickly remove the uncertainty over the path of
fiscal policy, which is set to tighten abruptly at the start of
next year without congressional action. Managing Director
Christine Lagarde also warned that the potential for a political
showdown over the U.S. budget and debt ceiling could shake
confidence worldwide.  
    * France's new Socialist government slashed the economic
growth forecasts of the euro zone's second largest economy on
Tuesday, paving the way for a slew of cuts that are bound to
anger many voters after President Francois Hollande promised to
avoid austerity. 

    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares rose on Wednesday as investors kept hopes
high for more monetary policy stimulus to support the faltering
global economy, but trading may be subdued with U.S. markets
closed for the Independence Day holiday. 
    * The U.S. dollar rose on Wednesday after a string of weak
data out of the United States and Europe spurred expectations of
more stimulus from both the ECB and Federal Reserve. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0758  EZ  Markit Services PMI        Jun 2012    
0230  China HSBC Services PMI        June       
    
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0138 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7772.00    -46.00     -0.59      2.26
  SHFE CU FUT OCT2    56190        90     +0.16      1.01
  LME Alum          1969.00    -14.00     -0.71     -2.52
  SHFE AL FUT OCT2    15625       125     +0.81     -1.36
  HG COPPER SEP2     353.30     -0.70     -0.20      2.82
  LME Zinc          1896.00    -10.00     -0.52      2.76
  SHFE ZN FUT OCT2    14870        20     +0.13      0.51
  LME Nickel       17160.00   -130.00     -0.75     -8.28
  LME Lead          1910.00    -29.00     -1.50     -6.14
  SHFE PB FUT         14980        10     +0.07     -2.03
  LME Tin          19100.00   -150.00     -0.78     -0.52
  LME/Shanghai arb    1537
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
 
($1 = 6.3523 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
