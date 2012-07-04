FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-METALS-Copper falls, off 7-week top; monetary easing eyed
#Basic Materials
July 4, 2012 / 4:47 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-METALS-Copper falls, off 7-week top; monetary easing eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Correcting to say 7-week high was hit on Tuesday in third
paragraph)
    * Trading expected to stay cautious ahead of ECB meeting
    * Coming Up: Euro zone Markit Services PMI, June; 0758 GMT

    By Carrie Ho
    SHANGHAI, July 4 (Reuters) - London copper edged down on
Wednesday as investors locked in recent steep gains, waiting for
more signs from central banks to revive a faltering global
economy that has dented demand for industrial metals.
    Trading is expected to remain cautious ahead of a European
Central Bank meeting on Thursday, which may now have to produce
more than a sharp interest rate cut to ease market doubts over
the ECB rescue fund's ability to lower borrowing costs for
indebted members such as Spain. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
1 percent to $7,739.75 per tonne by 0358 GMT, after hitting a
7-week high on Tuesday when it ended up more than 2 percent.
    The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged down 0.3 percent to 55,950 yuan
($8,800) per tonne, also paring gains from the prior session's
7-week high.
    "It's a natural technical correction after the markets have
fully expressed their optimism over the latest European measures
and stimulus expectations. Now we need details of a solid euro
zone rescue plan to sustain this euphoria," said a
Shanghai-based trader with an international firm.
    Anticipation of the ECB cutting interest rates to a record
low on Thursday caused a short-covering rally in industrial
metals in the prior session. But now, the central bank may need
to do more to satisfy financial markets already starting to
wonder about the solidity of last week's summit measures to
tackle the debt crisis.  
    Technical charts indicate LME copper is biased to drop to
$7,701 per tonne and Shanghai copper may retrace to 55,620 yuan
per tonne, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
 
    Investors are now waiting for key U.S. payrolls data later
this week for fresh trading cues. Hopes for another round of
easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve would be boosted by any
disappointment over non-farm payrolls data on Friday.
    In industry news, Indonesia has awarded mineral export
permits to 22 firms since it introduced curbs on such shipments
in May, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday, after the
restrictions triggered panic buying in minerals including nickel
and bauxite by Japanese and Chinese customers.   
 
  Base metals prices at 0358 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7739.75    -78.25     -1.00      1.84
  SHFE CU FUT OCT2    55950      -150     -0.27      0.58
  LME Alum          1969.00    -14.00     -0.71     -2.52
  SHFE AL FUT OCT2    15605       105     +0.68     -1.48
  HG COPPER SEP2     351.95     -2.05     -0.58      2.43
  LME Zinc          1887.75    -18.25     -0.96      2.32
  SHFE ZN FUT OCT2    14785       -65     -0.44     -0.07
  LME Nickel       17105.00   -185.00     -1.07     -8.58
  LME Lead          1902.00    -37.00     -1.91     -6.54
  SHFE PB FUT         14885       -85     -0.57     -2.65
  LME Tin          19100.00   -150.00     -0.78     -0.52
  LME/Shanghai arb    1533
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
 ($1 = 6.3523 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
