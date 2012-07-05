FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper eases on caution ahead of ECB rate decision
July 5, 2012

METALS-Copper eases on caution ahead of ECB rate decision

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Copper edged down on Thursday
on caution ahead of a meeting later in the session by the
European Central Bank, which is expected to cut interest rates
to a record low, though additional measures may be needed to
support metals.
    While metal prices are likely be pressured by traders
cutting long positions given an uncertain global demand outlook,
hopes for more stimulus by major economies such as China and
Britain to combat slowing growth could put a floor on prices. 
                                         
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged down 0.1 percent to $7,719.25 per tonne by 0115 GMT, after
falling 1.2 percent in the prior session.
    * The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged down 0.2 percent to 55,880 yuan
($8,800) per tonne, snapping five sessions of gains.
    * The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest
rates later on Thursday especially after surveys showing all of
Europe's biggest economies are in recession or heading there and
there is little sign things will improve soon. 
 
    * China's services firms grew at their slowest rate in 10
months in June, easing back from May's 19-month peak, as new
order growth cooled albeit while marking 43 months of consistent
expansion, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday. 
 
    * In industry news, Australian junior miner CuDECO Ltd
 signed a joint memorandum of understanding with Swiss
mining conglomerate Xstrata Copper and Chinese state-owned
trader Minmetals Group for the development of multi-user rail
load-out facility near Cloncurry in Queensland, Australia.
 

    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares eased on Thursday as markets awaited the
European Central Bank's policy decision later in the day, while
the euro was pressured by widespread expectations of a rate cut
to support fragile euro zone growth.  
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1100  Britain   BOE rate decision            
1145  Euro Zone ECB rate decision           
1215  U.S.      ADP Employment report for June  
1230  U.S.      Jobless claims                  
1400  U.S.      ISM Non-manufacturing data for June  
    
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0115 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7719.25     -5.75     -0.07      1.57
  SHFE CU FUT OCT2    55880       -90     -0.16      0.45
  LME Alum          1957.75      1.75     +0.09     -3.08
  SHFE AL FUT OCT2    15650        05     +0.03     -1.20
  HG COPPER SEP2     350.85     -3.15     -0.89      2.11
  LME Zinc          1892.50     -5.50     -0.29      2.57
  SHFE ZN FUT OCT2    14865        35     +0.24      0.47
  LME Nickel       16989.00     59.00     +0.35     -9.20
  LME Lead          1906.00      0.00     +0.00     -6.34
  SHFE PB FUT         14950         0     +0.00     -2.22
  LME Tin          18941.00   -209.00     -1.09     -1.35
  LME/Shanghai arb    1445
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
 ($1 = 6.3477 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)

