METALS-Copper weakens on caution over demand outlook
#Basic Materials
July 6, 2012 / 5:11 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper weakens on caution over demand outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* China, UK, Europe central banks cut interest rates
    * Equities, euro, commodities fall broadly
    * U.S. Non-farm payrolls for June due at 1230 GMT

 (Updates prices; adds quotes, details)
    By Carrie Ho
    SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Friday, in step
with most commodities, as moves by China, the euro zone and
Britain to loosen monetary policy to boost growth spooked
investors who saw the measures as a sign of growing alarm about
the global economic slowdown. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged down 0.5 percent to $7,654.25 per tonne by 0411 GMT, on
track for a 0.4 percent fall on the week.
    The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.8 percent to 55,540 yuan
($8,700) per tonne, but is on track to post a 1.4 percent rise
on the week.
    "Today's markets show that investors are starting to be
unmoved by monetary easing policies in this uncertain global
economic environment," said Great Wall Futures analyst Li Rong.
    China, the euro zone and Britain loosened monetary policy in
the space of less than an hour on Thursday, but, underwhelmed by
the central banks' moves, Asian equities and the euro 
fell along with most commodities, while safe-haven gold rose.
  
    
     "Instead of being encouraged by the central banks' moves,
many interpret them as a sign that these governments are worried
about their economies. Many prefer to play it safe especially
ahead of tonight's U.S. nonfarm payroll data," said a
Shanghai-based trader.
    U.S. employers likely quickened the pace of hiring last
month but not enough to allay worries that Europe's debt crisis
is shifting the economy into low gear. 
    After the raft of interest rates cuts, investors are now
focusing even more on what the U.S. Federal Reserve will do at
its meeting at the end of the month.
    Some encouraging data on the labor market on Thursday
tempered anticipation that the Fed could undertake a third round
of bond purchases, known as quantitative easing or QE3, but more
weight will be given to Friday's nonfarm payrolls report, which
is expected to show job growth picked up in June but still
remained tepid at 90,000 jobs. 
   
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0411 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7654.25    -40.75     -0.53      0.71
  SHFE CU FUT OCT2    55540      -440     -0.79     -0.16
  LME Alum          1933.00    -11.00     -0.57     -4.31
  SHFE AL FUT OCT2    15570      -110     -0.70     -1.70
  HG COPPER SEP2     347.45     -1.85     -0.53      1.12
  LME Zinc          1854.50      0.50     +0.03      0.51
  SHFE ZN FUT OCT2    14670      -180     -1.21     -0.84
  LME Nickel       16750.00     50.00     +0.30    -10.48
  LME Lead          1872.25    -14.75     -0.78     -8.00
  SHFE PB FUT         14850      -145     -0.97     -2.88
  LME Tin          18850.00    -25.00     -0.13     -1.82
  LME/Shanghai arb    1460
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
 ($1 = 6.3559 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
