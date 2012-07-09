FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-LME copper edges up after China inflation data
#Basic Materials
July 9, 2012 / 2:17 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-LME copper edges up after China inflation data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 9 (Reuters) - London copper gained slightly
on Monday, after dropping more than 2 percent in the prior
session, as data showing China's inflation cooled further in
June helped counter a bleak U.S. jobs report.    
                                            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged up 0.3 percent to $7,550.25 per tonne by 0158 GMT,
snapping three sessions of losses.
    * The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell about 1 percent to 55,180 yuan
($8,700) per tonne, tracking the drop in LME prices in the
previous session and headed for its third session of losses.
    * China's annual consumer inflation cooled to 2.2 percent in
June, from May's 3.0 percent, official data showed on Monday,
giving Beijing more scope to ease monetary policy to support
growth without stoking upward price pressures. 
    * U.S. employers hired at a dismal pace in June, raising
pressure on the Federal Reserve to do more to boost the economy.
 
    * Euro zone officials are cautioning against expecting any
quick action from the bloc's finance ministers when they meet on
Monday to sort out the tangle of loose ends and disagreements
left by last month's EU debt-crisis summit. 
    * Investors are eyeing China's GDP numbers due later this
week for more trading cues. 
    * On a positive note, another month of weaker-than-expected
U.S. hiring has raised the chances in favour of the Fed
launching a new round of monetary stimulus to boost growth, a
Reuters poll of Wall Street economists showed. 
    * Also lending some cheer was data showing German industrial
production rose far more than expected in May due to stronger
consumer goods output and construction activity, highlighting
the resilience of Europe's largest economy even as much of the
euro zone succumbs to a crippling debt crisis. 
    * In industry news, BHP Billiton will tighten
global copper supply from late 2013 onward if it postpones work
on its single-biggest project, the $30 billion expansion of the
Olympic Dam mine in Australia.      
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares slumped while the euro plumbed a two-year low
versus the greenback on Monday after sluggish U.S. jobs data
deepened worries about slowing global economic
growth.  
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130  China      CPI               June          
0130  China      PPI               June         
0600  Germany    Exports/Imports   May 
1030  Euro zone  Sentix index      July 
1400  U.S.       Employment trend  June 
    
                                                              
  Base metals prices at 0158 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7550.25     20.25     +0.27     -0.65
  SHFE CU FUT OCT2    55180      -540     -0.97     -0.81
  LME Alum          1900.50      4.50     +0.24     -5.92
  SHFE AL FUT OCT2    15530       -75     -0.48     -1.96
  HG COPPER SEP2     342.30      1.35     +0.40     -0.38
  LME Zinc          1850.00      6.00     +0.33      0.27
  SHFE ZN FUT OCT2    14690       -50     -0.34     -0.71
  LME Nickel       16420.00    270.00     +1.67    -12.24
  LME Lead          1865.00      5.00     +0.27     -8.35
  SHFE PB FUT         14855       -75     -0.50     -2.84
  LME Tin          18500.00      0.00     +0.00     -3.65
  LME/Shanghai arb    1096
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
 ($1 = 6.3644 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
