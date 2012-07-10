METALS-LME copper steady ahead of China trade data

SHANGHAI, July 10 (Reuters) - London copper steadied on Tuesday, trading within narrow ranges as traders closed positions ahead of key China trade data due later in the session and GDP figures expected later this week. Recent weak data out of major economies is expected to keep investors cautious, but also raises hopes for more stimulus measures by various governments. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up just $1 to $7,561 per tonne by 0129 GMT, after rising 0.4 percent on Monday. * The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.3 percent to 55,330 yuan ($8,700) per tonne, after losing 1 percent in the previous session. * Investors are awaiting fresh trading cues from China's commodities trade data due later in the day. Arrivals of copper may have fallen in June compared with the previous month, with term shipments in a seasonal decline. * Stimulus hopes were stirred again after three top U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers called for more quantitative easing, while European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank may cut interest rates again if economic data supported the move. * But sentiment was tempered by gloomy data in Europe. France's economy flatlined in the first half of 2012, while Greece's economy will fall a steeper-than-expected 6.9 percent this year, according to a think-tank forecast. * European ministers were set to grant Spain, where recent market anxiety over the euro zone has been centred, an extra year to reach its deficit targets in exchange for further budget savings, but remained far from pinning down details of bank rescues and emergency bond-buying that are of greater concern to markets. * Speculators sharply cut their copper net shorts after prices rallied more than 5 percent in the week up to July 3, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)'s Commitments of Traders showed, pointing to bets on copper prices bottoming out. * OceanaGold announced that it has signed an initial long-term contract to sell copper concentrate from its Didipio project in northern Luzon, Philippines, to Trafigura. The project is slated to produce 100,000 ounces of gold and 14,000 tonnes of copper per year over an estimated 16 year mine life. * More than $200 million in customer funds appears to be missing from the accounts of U.S. futures broker PFGBest, regulators said on Monday, just hours after the firm's founder attempted suicide. The news renewed anxiety over the stability of the brokerage industry less than a year after the collapse of much larger MF Global. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares crawled higher on Tuesday after sharp losses the day before but gains were limited as investors, worried about a global economic deceleration, waited for Chinese trade data due later in the day that could set the tone for risk appetite. * The euro hovered above two-year lows in Asia on Tuesday, while commodity currencies also held their ground on the greenback with investors reluctant to take big positions ahead of China trade figures. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) China Exports China Imports China Trade balance 0500 Japan Consumer confidence index 0645 France Industrial output 0800 Italy Industrial output 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales <USUBSY=ECI Base metals prices at 0129 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7561.00 1.00 +0.01 -0.51 SHFE CU FUT OCT2 55330 150 +0.27 -0.54 LME Alum 1920.00 -5.00 -0.26 -4.95 SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15605 70 +0.45 -1.48 HG COPPER SEP2 342.85 -0.30 -0.09 -0.22 LME Zinc 1854.25 0.25 +0.01 0.50 SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14745 50 +0.34 -0.34 LME Nickel 16320.00 -80.00 -0.49 -12.77 LME Lead 1878.00 0.00 +0.00 -7.71 SHFE PB FUT 14930 90 +0.61 -2.35 LME Tin 18700.00 -95.00 -0.51 -2.60 LME/Shanghai arb 1030 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3714 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Chris Lewis)