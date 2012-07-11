FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper climbs on short-covering ahead of China GDP
#Basic Materials
July 11, 2012 / 1:56 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper climbs on short-covering ahead of China GDP

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Copper edged up on
short-covering on Wednesday as investors closed positions and
stuck to short-term trading strategies ahead of this week's
China GDP data, which may shed more light on the health of the
world's second largest economy.
    Festering worries over the global economy are also keeping
market participants cautious.
                                            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had inched up just 0.3 percent to $7,511.75 per tonne by 0109
GMT, after losing 0.9 percent on Tuesday.
    * The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.1 percent to 55,110 yuan
($8,700) per tonne, after losing 1 percent in the previous
session. 
    * Italy said on Tuesday it may want to tap euro zone aid to
ease its borrowing costs as finance ministers struggled to
convince markets they are getting a grip on the bloc's debt
crisis, which a top European Central Banker said could escalate.
 
    * The European debt crisis and disappointing growth in the
United States and China are worrisome, but the U.S. economy is
still some way from needing more asset-buying stimulus, a U.S.
Federal Reserve policymaker said on Tuesday. 
    * Fitch Ratings on Tuesday affirmed its AAA credit rating on
the United States and maintained a negative outlook, citing a
diversified and wealthy economy that is undermined by the
government's inability to agree on deficit reduction measures.
 
    * China's June trade data on Tuesday stoked anxiety about
the strength of domestic demand in the world's second biggest
economy as imports rose at only half the pace expected,
signalling a need for Beijing to do more to bolster growth.
 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares inched lower on Wednesday on worries that the
global economic slowdown will hurt corporate earnings.
 
    * The euro wallowed around two-year lows against the dollar
on Wednesday as investors waited to see if a German court would
approve the use of euro zone's bailout fund to help contain the
region's debt crisis. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230  U.S.  International trade          
1800  U.S.  FOMC minutes from June 19-20 meeting 
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0109 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7511.75     21.75     +0.29     -1.16
  SHFE CU FUT OCT2    55110        30     +0.05     -0.93
  LME Alum          1908.50     -3.50     -0.18     -5.52
  SHFE AL FUT OCT2    15540        20     +0.13     -1.89
  HG COPPER SEP2     340.15      0.35     +0.10     -1.00
  LME Zinc          1840.00     10.00     +0.55     -0.27
  SHFE ZN FUT OCT2    14665        15     +0.10     -0.88
  LME Nickel       16135.00     85.00     +0.53    -13.76
  LME Lead          1866.75     -7.75     -0.41     -8.27
  SHFE PB FUT         14800       -75     -0.50     -3.20
  LME Tin          18775.00      0.00     +0.00     -2.21
  LME/Shanghai arb     834
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
 ($1 = 6.3659 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)

