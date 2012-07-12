FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper dips on Fed stimulus uncertainty; China GDP eyed
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 12, 2012 / 2:06 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper dips on Fed stimulus uncertainty; China GDP eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Copper edged down on Thursday,
dropping for a fifth session out of seven, as uncertainty the
U.S. Federal Reserve would launch more stimulus measures soured
market sentiment, with prices in tight ranges on caution before
China's GDP data.
                                                
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
inched down just 0.2 percent to $7,525 per tonne by 0153 GMT,
after gaining 0.7 percent on Wednesday.
    * The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.3 percent to 54,990 yuan
($8,600) per tonne.
    * China will release its GDP figures on Friday, which are
expected to be the weakest since the three months to March 2009
during the global financial crisis but may raise chances of
Beijing further easing its monetary policy. 
    * Sluggish demand from top consumer China, as evidenced by a
double-digit fall in Chinese copper imports last month, have
kept copper under pressure, with prices down 14 percent from
this year's peak of $8,765 reached in February.
    * The U.S. Federal Reserve is open to buying more Treasury
bonds to stimulate the economy, but the recovery might need to
weaken for a consensus to build, minutes from the central bank's
June meeting released on Wednesday showed. 
    * Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble said on Wednesday he
hoped Germany's Constitutional Court would pass judgment on the
EU's bailout fund and fiscal pact before autumn, suggesting he
expects the decision to take months rather than weeks.
 
    * Recession-plagued Spain unveiled new austerity measures on
Wednesday designed to slash 65 billion euros from the public
deficit by 2014 as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy yielded to EU
pressure to try to avoid a full state bailout. 
    * Brazil cut its benchmark interest rate to a record-low 8
percent on Wednesday as policymakers scramble to revive an
economy that has failed for nearly a year to respond to a
barrage of stimulus measures. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares barely budged on Thursday as the U.S. Federal
Reserve appeared to put off taking more aggressive stimulus
steps until economic conditions worsen, offering investors few
reasons to take risks with second-quarter earnings painting a
globally gloomy picture. 
    * The dollar stood close to a one-year high against a basket
of major currencies on Thursday in Asia, having pushed the euro
to a two-year low after minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting
showed more monetary easing was not on the cards for now. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530  India  Industrial Output yy       Jul      
0900  EZ     Industrial production yy   May      
1230  U.S.   Jobless claims             Weekly   
1230  U.S.   Export prices              Jun     
1230  U.S.   Import prices              Jun     
1800  U.S.   Federal budget             Jun 
    
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0153 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7525.00    -14.00     -0.19     -0.99
  SHFE CU FUT OCT2    54990      -160     -0.29     -1.15
  LME Alum          1899.00     -2.00     -0.11     -5.99
  SHFE AL FUT OCT2    15470       -35     -0.23     -2.34
  HG COPPER SEP2     341.40     -3.35     -0.97     -0.64
  LME Zinc          1838.00    -14.00     -0.76     -0.38
  SHFE ZN FUT OCT2    14590       -65     -0.44     -1.39
  LME Nickel       16120.00     20.00     +0.12    -13.84
  LME Lead          1863.00     -5.00     -0.27     -8.45
  SHFE PB FUT         14815       -55     -0.37     -3.11
  LME Tin          18751.00    -99.00     -0.53     -2.34
  LME/Shanghai arb    1103
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
 ($1 = 6.3686 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.