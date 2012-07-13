FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper steady after China GDP data shows slowing growth
#Basic Materials
July 13, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper steady after China GDP data shows slowing growth

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Copper touches one-week high in London, Shanghai
    * China GDP offers neither relief nor stimulus hopes
    * LME copper to resume range of $7,400-$7,600 - analysts
    * U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data at 1930

 (Updates prices; adds quotes, details)
    By Carrie Ho
    SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Copper steadied on Friday
after briefly hitting a one-week high as investors digested the
news that China's economy grew at its slowest pace in three
years in the second quarter, boding ill for demand for
industrial metals from the world's top consumer.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
to $7,605.50 per tonne, its highest since July 6, but pared
gains afterwards, trading 0.3 percent up at $7,575 per tonne by
0411 GMT, on track for a slight 0.6 percent gain for the week.
    The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.5 percent to 55,420 yuan
($8,700) a tonne and is on track to end the week down 0.6
percent.
    China's GDP grew 7.6 percent, in line with forecasts, but
the data also confirmed that the economy is on course for its
softest showing since 1999. 
    These Chinese data further dampens the outlook of the global
economy especially after there were signs that the euro zone
debt crisis was starting to hurt stronger economies there.
 
  
    "London copper lost momentum after a brief rise as China's
Q2 GDP was just reasonable. If it had been much better or worse
than expected, prices might have shot up more either on optimism
over China's economy or on hopes of more stimulus," said CIFCO
Futures analyst Zhou Jie.
    Investors are expected to remain cautious and copper prices
are seen trading between $7,400 and $7,600, analysts said.
    By its midday close, the ShFE October copper contract had a
small net open interest of 2,618 lots, despite an unusually
large trading volume of 159,100 lots, which traders said was
proof of investors' wariness.
    "Traders entered and exited positions within minutes,
content with profits of around 10 yuan a tonne each time," Zhou
said.
    Some analysts interpreted the latest indication of the
slowdown in China's economy as a sign that the government will
introduce more measures to maintain growth, which should help
support copper prices.
    "I think China should be able to hit 8 percent GDP growth
this year although the economy should continue to be weak in the
second half of the year. But downside room for copper should be
limited as the government will likely keep stimulating the
economy," said Orient Futures derivatives department director
Andy Du.
   
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0411 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7575.00     20.00     +0.26     -0.33
  SHFE CU FUT OCT2    55420       270     +0.49     -0.38
  LME Alum          1884.00      2.00     +0.11     -6.73
  SHFE AL FUT OCT2    15480        10     +0.06     -2.27
  HG COPPER SEP2     343.40      1.90     +0.56     -0.06
  LME Zinc          1852.00      9.00     +0.49      0.38
  SHFE ZN FUT OCT2    14715        70     +0.48     -0.54
  LME Nickel       15880.00    105.00     +0.67    -15.13
  LME Lead          1867.00     11.00     +0.59     -8.26
  SHFE PB FUT         14930        60     +0.40     -2.35
  LME Tin          18500.00      0.00     +0.00     -3.65
  LME/Shanghai arb    1089
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
 ($1 = 6.3733 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
