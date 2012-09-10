METALS-Copper, zinc hit four-month highs on stimulus hopes

* ShFE copper, zinc touch four-month highs * LME copper breaks above $8,000 per tonne * China August copper imports fall 2.9 pct on month - customs * QE3 more likely next week after August jobs numbers - poll * China approves $150 bln of infrastructure projects By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper and zinc hit their highest levels in four months on Monday as hopes that the United States and China will roll out more stimulus measures offset a slight decline in China's August copper imports. The Shanghai contracts were also catching up with gains in London on Friday, when base metals rallied on news of a $150-billion infrastructure building programme by Beijing and on hopes of easing by the Federal Reserve after disappointing U.S. jobs numbers. The most active December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shot up 2.7 percent to the highest since early May, before closing the session at 58,120 yuan. This was despite a 2.9 percent fall in Chinese copper imports in August from July, which Great Wall Futures analyst Li Rong attributed to China's still-sluggish downstream order books and lower financing demand due to easing credit conditions. Market players said base metals were mostly bolstered in the session by expectations of the Fed embarking on another round of bond purchases, also known as QE3, next week. The chances of this have jumped after disappointing August U.S. employment numbers released on Friday, according to a Reuters poll of economists. "We are mostly looking forward to the Federal Reserve meeting for announcement of QEIII, which we think will boost commodities more than infrastructure-building programmes in China and more policy details from the euro zone," said a Shanghai-based trader with an international firm. "But if the Fed doesn't roll out a QEIII soon, base metals prices are expected to fall." ShFE website data showed net daily open interest in Shanghai copper rising by 8,526 lots, reversing a trend of net daily decreases during the whole of last week, and showing the entry of fresh longs. All eyes are also on Europe this week, where key events include a Sept. 12 ruling by Germany's constitutional court on the new euro zone bailout fund. Madrid intends to discuss conditions attached to the ECB's bond-buying plan with euro zone finance ministers this week while global lenders will return to Athens to assess Greece's austerity reforms before granting a bailout crucial to keeping the country afloat. A European Union finance ministers meeting is set for Sept. 14-15. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange, which already hit a near four-month high in the prior session, had extended gains on Monday by 0.8 percent to $8,030 per tonne by 0713 GMT. This is the first session in which it has broken above $8,000 since May 14. Shanghai zinc hit a session high of 15,460 yuan, the highest since early May. Shanghai lead rose to a high of 15,910 yuan, the loftiest since March. Shanghai aluminium touched 15,785 yuan, the highest since mid-June. Also helping to spur stimulus hopes was a media report on Sunday that China would provide subsidies worth $2.2 billion to buyers of energy-efficient computers and air-conditioners in the latest effort to encourage the use of environmentally friendly technology and to stimulate domestic demand, especially after recent weak economic data. A longer term plan by Beijing to order its dominant electricity distributors to source up to 15 percent of their power from renewable energy including wind may also boost the construction of more energy facilities and boost metals demand. But slow compliance with this order means it may be years before the country's struggling wind power developers benefit, industry executives say. In industry news, trading in shares of Glencore International Plc was suspended in Hong Kong on Monday, pending the release of information relating to its proposed all-share merger of equals with Xstrata Plc. Base metals prices at 0713 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8030.00 60.00 +0.75 5.66 SHFE CU FUT DEC2 58120 1470 +2.59 4.48 LME Alum 2044.00 21.00 +1.04 1.19 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15780 135 +0.86 -0.38 HG COPPER DEC2 366.50 2.00 +0.55 6.66 LME Zinc 1990.25 20.25 +1.03 7.87 SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 15395 335 +2.22 4.06 LME Nickel 16712.00 212.00 +1.28 -10.68 LME Lead 2133.00 38.00 +1.81 4.82 SHFE PB FUT 15905 405 +2.61 4.02 LME Tin 20300.00 325.00 +1.63 5.73 LME/Shanghai arb 1422 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month